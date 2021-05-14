Five most entertaining films by actor Karthi





5 entertaining films by actor Karthi | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Karthi played the role of a farmer in Kadaikutty Singam, directed by Pandiraj He played the role of a cop for the second time in the film Theeran Adhigaram Ondru The actor won the Filmfare award for his excellent performance in Madras Karthi, who is one of the southern film industry’s most beloved actors, has a huge fan base and developed his skills well working as an assistant director before making his acting debut. He has undoubtedly created a space for himself in the Tamil film industry with its promising contents and stimulating roles. Karthi caught the public’s attention with his first film Paruthiveeran, which raised him not only as a star, but also as a great actor. Some of his films have received well and some of his films have not performed well at the box office. Here we compile a list of five entertaining films from the charming actor! Paruthiveeran Karthi made his hero debut with the Tamil movie Paruthiveeran in 2007, produced by Ameer. Karthi played the role of a villager in the romantic drama and he delivered a pure class performance. His solid performance made the film a blockbuster, and it also won him several awards. Aayirathil Oruvanin karthi teamed up with famous filmmaker Selvaraghavan for his second film Aayirathil Oruvanin, which was released in 2010. The film featured Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah, Reema Sen and Parthiban in the lead roles. The story of Aayirathil Oruvan tells how three people embark on a journey in search of Chandramouli, an archaeologist, who went to Vietnam in order to research all the existence of the prince of the Chola dynasty. The film received a rave response from both audiences and critics. Madras After several commercial films like Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Siruthai and Alex Pandian, Karthi has teamed up for an action thriller Madras with director Pa Ranjith. He won the Filmfare award for his excellent performance, and the film was also praised by superstar Rajinikanth. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru After Siruthai, Karthi took on the role of a cop for the second time in his film career. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, which was produced by H Vinoth. But this time, it was a real-life incident that happened in the State, and the actor had delivered a realistic performance. Karthi also received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Kadaikutty Singam Karthi teamed up with filmmaker Pandiraj for rural family drama Kadaikutty Singam, and he played the role of a farmer in the movie. Karthi had sent social messages with his informal dialogues and made everyone emotional with his brilliant playing. The film became a box office commercial success and also received critical acclaim.







