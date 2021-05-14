10 comic actors we’d love to see as action heroes

Given his background in sketch comedy and his comedic approach toYou better call Saul,few expected Bob Odenkirk to become an action star. However, that’s a big part of the fun of his new movie. Nobody where Odenkirk plays a reserved and seemingly passive suburban dad who is actually a highly skilled badass.

It’s so much fun to see a funny guy like Odenkirk kick in a movie like this and you wonder what other comedic actors are ready to jump into the action genre. While these actors may seem like weird choices in shootouts and hand-held fights, they could be the next stars in surprise action.

ten Damon Wayans Jr.

While coming from a famously funny family, Damon Wayans Jr. has proven himself the funniest of all Wayans with his roles on shows like Happy endings and New girl. He’s yet to find that big breakout role he deserves, but it feels like he’s still about to get huge.

Wayans seems to appear mostly in sitcoms, but he feels like the perfect young comic actor to headline an action comedy. He might even become Marvel’s next big hero if given the chance because he has that superhero look with the wacky sense of humor the franchise seems to love.

9 Jack Black

Jack Black has appeared in action movies before, like the new Jumanji movies, but he never had the opportunity to be the hero of the story. He’s still the goofy comic character who needs to be saved.

However, the many comedic roles throughout Black’s career showed just how gifted a physical artist he is. It would be a lot of fun to see Black have the opportunity to pull out some of these moves in an action role and kick the bad guys’ asses.

8 Awkwafina

Jack Black’s Jumanji Co-star Awkwafina also didn’t have many great action moments in this movie. Her next role in Marvel Shang-Chi might change that, but it looks like she’s playing a comedic sidekick again.

However, Awkwafina has a charming and unique personality that could be really effective in an action movie. She can play the loud and funny characters as well as the more reserved and serious character, as in The farewell. A role of secret agent might be perfect for her.

7 Aubrey plaza

Aubrey Plaza is another great comedic actor who has a unique style as well as a wide range of talents. Lately she has been showing off her more dramatic skills and probably has a long career ahead of her. But she feels like she could really shine in the action genre.

Plaza’s deadpan delivery could translate into playing a cold, calculating assassin, like a John Wick character. She would team up with Jason Statham for a spy thriller so that career path doesn’t seem too far off.

6 Randall Park

After starring in a small comedic supporting role in Ant-Man and the Wasp, Randall Park returned to the MCU as Jimmy Woo in WandaVision. This time around, he was able to play a more capable hero role. While he didn’t have any great action scenes, he proved that such a role was in his future.

Park plays the nice boy role so well and he would really excel in a role similar to Odenkirk in Nobody. The sweet-mannered family man who hides a deadly skill set seems perfect for Park.

5 Jason bateman

Jason Bateman has won a lot of praise for his role in the drama series Ozark, but it’s also so much fun when he returns to the comedy world. His dry-witted, fast-paced comedic skills are hilarious even if the rest of the project doesn’t match his talents.

But Ozark proves that Bateman can handle these intense roles just as effectively. It’s not hard to see him playing the wise and vulgar sleuth in some sort of action flick that can combine his dramatic and comedic skills.

4 Leslie Jones

After becoming a star on Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones has established herself as a huge comedic talent. Although she has mainly appeared in supporting roles in comedies since then, it is time for her to headline her own film.

Jones has a dominant and powerful presence in comedy that just might translate into an action flick. She could play one of those force-in-nature action heroes who seek revenge on the people who wronged her.

3 Bill burr

Bill Burr is best known as a comedian, but he has recently made a name for himself in movies and television. Whether on the stand-up scene or in the world of Star wars, Burr brings an unadorned personality and badass demeanor.

This very distinct and entertaining character would be perfect in some sort of boyfriend-cop action flick. Burr looks like the type of character you might see in a classic ’80s action flick and if he were paired with another comedic actor on this list, it could be a winning duo.

2 Annie murphy

Annie Murphy emerged from obscurity to become an Emmy winner thanks to her hilarious role as Alexis Rose on Schitt Creek. This performance established Murphy as an incredible comedic talent, but it feels like this is just the beginning of his talent.

With a few intriguing roles to come, it looks like Murphy is all set to show some new sides of herself. She could follow in Emily Blunt’s footsteps by gradually building a list of badass roles until she becomes one of Hollywood’s top action stars.

1 Adam sandler

For decades, Adam Sandler was one of the biggest comedy stars in movies and managed to stay popular playing very similar roles. In recent years he has started to take on different and more serious roles, as in Uncut gems. With the evolution of his career, an unexpected role of action may be required.

Sandler often played angry guys who like to hit people. By removing the comedic element from these roles, it’s easy to see Sandler bring that kind of energy to an action movie.

