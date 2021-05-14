Oprah reveals that she regrets asking Sally Field a sensitive question about Burt Reynolds





Oprah says a question she asked actress Sally Field was a big mistake. Photo / Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey recalled the “big mistake” she made during her interview with Sally Field. At the start of her career, bosses urged her to ask the actress a tricky question about her co-star Burt Reynolds, who she has starred with in characters like Smokey and the Bandit – as she also dated the big screen icon for a number of years. Appearing on the Literally Rob Lowe podcast, she said, “My big mistake: I asked her, ‘Is Burt sleeping with his forelock?’ “I say even now, I’m afraid I even think I asked that question. But I asked it because producers are like, ‘You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. This is what everyone wants to know. ‘ “And so I put her down, and she got mad at me.” It closed and I couldn’t get in. Oprah asked Sally Field if Burt Reynolds, on the left, was sleeping with her forelock. Photo / Getty Images Now Oprah – who has become one of the biggest names in television with a big reputation for her interviews – has admitted that she shouldn’t have gone that line of questions, and that she “deserved” to be closed during their conversation. She added, “It was like, ‘Whoa, Sally chilled me on live TV.’ “I deserved it, I deserved it, I deserved it, because this is such an inappropriate question.” Lowe – who worked with Field on Brothers & Sisters – reflected on her own experiences alongside the 74-year-old actress. He joked, “He’s one of the most amazing actors I’ve ever known, but when Sally’s cold it’s like Khrushchev during the Cold War. She’ll bury you.” Related Articles Oprah, 67, opened up about the embarrassing incident in the past, and in 2005, she described the experience as “horrible.” She said at the time, “Sally Field used to date Burt Reynolds and I asked that terrible question. It was a bad question. I wouldn’t do it today.”

