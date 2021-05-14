Travel ban to Maldives: Bollywood hole in second wave of Covid in India now excludes wealthy Indians

New Delhi (CNN) The Maldives have banned tourists from South Asia, cutting off an exit route for wealthy Indians fleeing the Covid-19 crisis from their own country.

The Ministry of Tourism and Immigration of the atoll country announced on temporary ban Tuesday , which applies to all visa holders from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as people who have transited through these countries during of the last 14 days.

The ban, effective Thursday, will be in place until further notice as the Maldives tries to control an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, which rose from around 100 new cases in mid-April to 1,572 on Wednesday.

This is the highest number of new daily cases in the country since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Protection Agency. And it comes amid an increase in new cases in the region, particularly in India, where a second wave is killing thousands every day.

The Maldives was one of the first countries to fully reopen to tourists last year, and in recent weeks, it has become a popular haven for wealthy Indians, including Bollywood stars, whose luxury vacations have angered the home.

The travel ban does not apply to people already in the archipelago, but it will thwart the plans of those who had hoped for a potential escape to the Maldives.

A medical worker takes a man from a man for a Covid-19 test in Male in June 2020. Ahmed Shurau / AFP / Getty Images

Bollywood Blowback

As India sank into a Covid-19 crisis that began in mid-March, a number of Bollywood artists are said to have left the country.

They weren’t alone. This year India has become the biggest source of tourists to the Maldives. From January to March, nearly 70,000 Indians visited the country – double the number of Indian vacationers who visited the islands during the year 2020, according to the Department of Tourism.

The cost of the plane to The Maldives from India rose sharply in April as countries began to impose travel bans to and from India. Commercial flight prices have more than quadrupled, with international restrictions limiting travel options, said Rajan Mehra, CEO of Club One Air, an India-based air charter company.

Some people paid more than $ 65,000 for a one-way charter flight to the Maldives in April, Mehra added.

In the first weeks of April, several Bollywood stars posted sunny beach photos and vacation photos on social media – angering Indian audiences and film industry figures who accused them of flaunting their wealth at a difficult time for many poorer Indians.

“These entertainment celebrities are posting photos from their vacations at a time when the world is reeling from the worst recession,” Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, according to CNN-News18. “People have no food and you are wasting money.”

did not fly to the Maldives suffered a backlash for failing to do more to help curb the spread of Covid-19. Reviews Even celebrities whodid not fly to the Maldives suffered a backlash for failing to do more to help curb the spread of Covid-19.Reviews argued the stars’ huge social media base could be used to amplify calls for help or to coordinate efforts on the ground.

It seems that some may be listening.

Since paparazzi footage purported to show her leaving India for the Maldives, Bhatt has shared helplines for non-governmental organizations and state governments on his social media accounts. In an article at the end of April, she said India was facing “a period of great uncertainty”.

In early May, Bhatt and several other celebrities also took part in a virtual fundraiser , “I breathe for India,” which has raised more than $ 2 million in Covid relief funds.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) ceremony in Mumbai, September 2019. Punit Paranjpe / AFP / Getty Images

Covid spreads among India’s neighbors

The economy of the Maldives is heavily dependent on tourism – before the pandemic, the islands welcomed 1.7 million visitors in 2019.

The numbers have dropped to a bit more half a million in 2020 , and the nation had been keen to distinguish itself as one of the few luxury retreats as the pandemic spread around the world.

As many other destinations close their borders, the Maldives have chosen to fully reopen their doors to travelers from any country in July 2020.

In April, officials announced plans to offer vaccines to tourists upon arrival, after all residents of the Maldives have received their vaccines. So far, around 25% of residents have been fully immunized, according to data compiled by CNN.

In May, the Maldives introduced new restrictions. All new arrivals had to show proof of a negative test passed within 96 hours of leaving for the islands. Then visitors from South Asia were only allowed to stay on inhabited islands. Mehra, the CEO of air charter, said this reduced demand for charter flights to the destination.

People line up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Male, Maldives on March 15, 2021. Xinhua / Getty Images

The Maldives isn’t the only place in Asia battling a Covid resurgence. The outbreak in India has been linked to an increase in infections in several neighboring countries, with many cases reporting a variant first detected in India.

Cases have skyrocketed in Nepal to the north and Sri Lanka to the south. And it’s not just India’s neighbors – further into Southeast Asia, the number of cases is also increasing in Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia.

The rapid spread of the virus has put enormous strain on countries’ health systems and medical supplies, and some have called for international assistance.

But a handful of countries in the region were relatively unscathed by India’s second wave – and remain open to visitors.

The restrictions on the Maldives mean that many wealthy Indians are now looking for a getaway elsewhere – and Dubai is emerging as an alternative destination of choice, with bookings increasing by up to 10% in recent weeks, Mehra said. Some customers have paid as much as $ 1,400 for a ticket – five times what it normally costs on a commercial flight, Mehra said.

Apart from the ban on travel to the Maldives, similar flight restrictions from other countries could also be behind the increase in traffic to Dubai, he added.

CNN’s Nectar Gan and Swati Gupta contributed to this report.