Travel ban to Maldives: Bollywood hole in second wave of Covid in India now excludes wealthy Indians
The ban, effective Thursday, will be in place until further notice as the Maldives tries to control an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, which rose from around 100 new cases in mid-April to 1,572 on Wednesday.
The Maldives was one of the first countries to fully reopen to tourists last year, and in recent weeks, it has become a popular haven for wealthy Indians, including Bollywood stars, whose luxury vacations have angered the home.
The travel ban does not apply to people already in the archipelago, but it will thwart the plans of those who had hoped for a potential escape to the Maldives.
A medical worker takes a man from a man for a Covid-19 test in Male in June 2020.
Ahmed Shurau / AFP / Getty Images
Bollywood Blowback
As India sank into a Covid-19 crisis that began in mid-March, a number of Bollywood artists are said to have left the country.
They weren’t alone. This year India has become the biggest source of tourists to the Maldives. From January to March, nearly 70,000 Indians visited the country – double the number of Indian vacationers who visited the islands during the year 2020, according to the Department of Tourism.
The cost of the plane to The Maldives from India rose sharply in April as countries began to impose travel bans to and from India. Commercial flight prices have more than quadrupled, with international restrictions limiting travel options, said Rajan Mehra, CEO of Club One Air, an India-based air charter company.
Some people paid more than $ 65,000 for a one-way charter flight to the Maldives in April, Mehra added.
In the first weeks of April, several Bollywood stars posted sunny beach photos and vacation photos on social media – angering Indian audiences and film industry figures who accused them of flaunting their wealth at a difficult time for many poorer Indians.
It seems that some may be listening.
Since paparazzi footage purported to show her leaving India for the Maldives, Bhatt has shared helplines for non-governmental organizations and state governments on his social media accounts. In an article at the end of April, she said India was facing “a period of great uncertainty”.
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) ceremony in Mumbai, September 2019.
Punit Paranjpe / AFP / Getty Images
Covid spreads among India’s neighbors
The economy of the Maldives is heavily dependent on tourism – before the pandemic, the islands welcomed 1.7 million visitors in 2019.
As many other destinations close their borders, the Maldives have chosen to fully reopen their doors to travelers from any country in July 2020.
In May, the Maldives introduced new restrictions. All new arrivals had to show proof of a negative test passed within 96 hours of leaving for the islands. Then visitors from South Asia were only allowed to stay on inhabited islands. Mehra, the CEO of air charter, said this reduced demand for charter flights to the destination.
People line up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Male, Maldives on March 15, 2021.
Xinhua / Getty Images
Cases have skyrocketed in Nepal to the north and Sri Lanka to the south. And it’s not just India’s neighbors – further into Southeast Asia, the number of cases is also increasing in Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia.
The rapid spread of the virus has put enormous strain on countries’ health systems and medical supplies, and some have called for international assistance.
But a handful of countries in the region were relatively unscathed by India’s second wave – and remain open to visitors.
The restrictions on the Maldives mean that many wealthy Indians are now looking for a getaway elsewhere – and Dubai is emerging as an alternative destination of choice, with bookings increasing by up to 10% in recent weeks, Mehra said. Some customers have paid as much as $ 1,400 for a ticket – five times what it normally costs on a commercial flight, Mehra said.
Apart from the ban on travel to the Maldives, similar flight restrictions from other countries could also be behind the increase in traffic to Dubai, he added.
CNN’s Nectar Gan and Swati Gupta contributed to this report.
