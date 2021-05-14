Entertainment
Castlevania cast | All the voice actors of season 4
Netflix’s hit anime Castlevania is back for a fourth season, with Richard Armitage, James Callis, Jaime Murray and other stars returning to voice beloved video game characters.
Based on the Japanese video game of the same name, Castlevania follows monster hunter Trevor Belmont as he battles the demon army of Count Draculas, determined to destroy humanity. With the son of Draculas Alucard, the magician Sypha Belnades and various allies they make along the way, Belmont hopes to defeat the army and protect the people of Wallachia.
With a host of stars joining the cast for season four, from A Clockwork Oranges Malcolm McDowell to Batman Begins Christine Adams, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Castlevania. (For more coverage, read our Castlevania Season 4 review.)
Richard Armitage plays Trevor Belmont
Whois Trevor Belmont?Trevor Belmont, the last living member of the Belmont clan, is an outcast monster hunter, who fights against the forces of Count Draculas.
Where do I know Richard Armitage?Armitage is best known for playing the role of Thorn Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy and his roles in Hannibal, Spooks, Strike Back, The Stranger, and The Vicar of Dibley.
James Callis plays Adrian Alucard Tepes
Who is Adrian Tepes?Adrian, also known as Alucard, is the half-vampire, half-human son of Dracula and Lisa Tepes who, after his mother’s death, vowed to protect his father’s humanity.
Where do I know James Callis from?Callis starred in Battlestar Galactica as Dr Gaius Baltar, the Bridget Jones Trilogy as Tom and Syfys Eureka. He recently appeared in Blood & Treasure as well as in the MacGyver reboot.
Malcolm McDowell plays Varney
Who is Varney?Varney is a London-based vampire who used to work for the Draculas army and now wants to resurrect his master.
How do I know Malcolm McDowell?McDowell is best known for playing the role of Alex DeLarge in A Clockwork Orange and for appearing in Time After Time, Star Trek Generations, Easy A, The Artist, Bombshell, and the Halloween movies.
Bill Nighy plays Saint Germain
Who is Saint Germain?Saint Germain is a man who began to investigate the priory of Lindenfeld.
Where do I know Bill Nighy from?Nighy is best known for his roles in Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Underworld franchise, Shaun of the Dead, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, About Time and Emma.
Alejandra Reynoso plays Sypha Belnades
Who is Sypha Belnades? Sypha is the granddaughter of the Elder and a speaker magician, who possesses elemental magical powers.
Where do I know Alejandra Reynoso?Reynoso is an American voice actor, best known for playing Flora in the animated series Winx Club and for her roles in the video games Red Dead Redemption II and Dota 2.
Graham McTavish plays Vlad Dracula Tepes
Who is Vlad Dracula Tepes?Dracula is a vampire who, following the death of his wife Lisa, swears revenge on the humans of Wallachia with his army of monsters.
Where do I know Graham McTavish from?Scottish actor Graham McTavish is best known for playing Dwalin in The Hobbit franchise and for his roles in Preacher, Outlander, Aquaman, Creed and The Witcher.
Theo James plays Hector
Who is Hector?Hector is a devil warlock with a hatred of humanity, whom Dracula recruits in his war against the people of Wallachia.
Where do I know Theo James from?Theo James is best known as Tobias Four Eaton in The Divergent Series and for his roles in The Inbetweeners Movie, How It Ends and the television shows Sanditon, Downton Abbey and Golden Boy.
Adetokumboh MCormack plays Isaac
Who is Isaac?A devil forger, extremely loyal to Dracula and who helps him and his army against humanity.
Where do I know Adetokumboh MCormack from?MCormack has appeared in Lost, Heroes, 24, Blood Diamond, and more recently Blood of Zeus.
Jaime Murray plays Carmilla
Who is Carmilla?A vampire mistress who is a member of Draculas’ war council however, she plots to take over as leader.
Where do I know Jaime Murray from?Jaime Murray is best known for appearing in BBC Ones Hustle, Dexter, The CWs Ringer, Once Upon a Time, The Originals and Gotham.
Jessica Brown Findlay plays Lenore
Who is Lenore?Lemore is a diplomatic member of the Council of Sisters, responsible for subduing Draculas Hector’s henchman.
Where do I know Jessica Brown Findlay from?Brown Findlay has appeared in Downton Abbey, Harlots, Brave New World and in the films Albatross, Victor Frankenstein and England in Mine.
Yasmine Al Massri plays Morana
Who is Morana?Morana is part of the Council of Sisters, serving as a strategist for the group.
Where do I know Yasmine Al Massri?Al Massri is best known for starring in ABC Quantico as twins Nimah and Raina Amin, but she has also appeared in Law & Order: SVU and Crossbones.
Ivana Milievi plays Striga
Who is Striga?Striga is the military member of the Council of Sisters.
Where do i know Ivana Milievi from? Milievi has appeared in Banshee, The 100, Casino Royale, Love Actually, Vanilla Sky and recently Strike Back: Vendetta.
Barbara Steele plays Miranda
Who is Miranda?Miranda is an elderly woman with magical powers, who comes to Isaac’s aid.
How do I know Barbara Steele?Barbara Steele is an English actor best known for starring in various Italian horror films including Black Sunday, The Ghost and Castle of Blood. She has appeared in miniseries like Dark Shadows and War and Remembrance.
Lance Reddick plays the captain
Who is the captain?The captain is a pirate who befriends Isaac.
Where do I know Lance Reddick from?Reddick rose to fame for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire and has since appeared in Fringe, Oz, Lost, Bosch, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and the One Night in Miami movies, Godzilla vs Kong, John Wick, and Search Party.
Christine Adams plays the alchemist
Who is the alchemist?The Alchemist is a powerful magician who controls and lives in the Infinite Corridor.
Where do I know Christine Adams?Adams is best known for playing Jessica in Batman Begins and for her roles in The Whole Truth, Black Lightning, Love, Death & Robots, The Mentalist, and Agents of SHIELD.
Marsha Thomason plays Greta
Who is Greta?Greta is the female chief of Danesti who fights against the nocturnal creatures.
Where do I know Marsha Thomason from?Thomason has appeared in The Haunted Mansion, Lost, White Collar, COBRA, MacGyver and will star in The Bay’s third series.
Titus Welliver plays Ratko
Who is Ratko?Ratko is a Slavic vampire warrior who hopes to resurrect Dracula.
Where do I know Titus Welliver?Welliver is best known for appearing in Lost, Deadwood, Sons of Anarchy, and Bosch.
Toks Olagundoye plays Zamfir
Who is Zamfir?Zamfir is the chief guard of the underground courtyard of Targovistes.
Where do I know Tok Olagundoye from?Olagundoye is best known for playing in Castle, The Neighbors, Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Rookie, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Veep, and Dirty John.
Castlevania Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.Looking for something else to watch? Discover the best series on Netflix or visit our TV guide. You can also visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.
