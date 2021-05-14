Infamous Bollywood Fights | Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan in Govinda: Every time Bollywood stars made headlines for engaging in physical fights





Whenever celebs hit the headlines for their physical fights Bollywood stars are always known to protect their image in public. Watching them pose for the camera and perfect the different emotions they display on screen, regardless of what they experience in real life, is worth the applause. However, there have been many times when Bollywood stars couldn’t hide their emotions and engaged in physical fights. While some have been made public, others have been circulated as rumors. Rumors of time actor Salman Khan physically arguing with many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham’s alleged physical fight with a fan of the infamous Govinda slapping incident, all of these cases made headlines in the past and will continue to do so. And here’s revisiting some of Bollywood stars’ most infamous moments when they made headlines to engage in physical fights: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s infamous physical fight It was on Katrina Kaif’s birthday in 2008, when an altercation turned into a physical fight between SRK and Salman. Apparently, Gauri Khan and Katrina had to mingle to keep the duo from hurting each other. Years later, in 2018, SRK spoke about the fateful night and admitted he was “ashamed” of the incident. He also shared with GQ Magazine, “Honestly, that day [at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, when the two actors fought], I got up to leave. I was not there for a note, verbal or otherwise. I was tired, fragile and I broke down. “ SRK’s alleged physical fight with Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder Ra.One was one of SRK’s ambitious projects. The film failed to impress and apparently Shirish made some comments on Ra.One on Twitter. It didn’t go well with SRK, who had a physical fight with Shirish at Sanjay Dutt’s party, as Farah herself shared. When Ranbir Kapoor grabbed a paparazzo’s phone Ranbir has previously been pictured leaving a restaurant, which is when he saw a paparazzo capture the actor on his cell phone. An irritated Ranbir allegedly grabbed his phone and sped off in his car. When Govinda slapped a reporter During the shooting of his film Silver Hai Toh Honey Hai, Govinda was asked a question by a reporter he didn’t like. After asking him where he belonged, Govinda placed a tight slap on the journalist’s face. John Abraham pushed a fan in public Apparently John was promoting his movie Force 2 when a fan pulled up his t-shirt and even held his hand tight. This aggressive attitude did not please John who tried to push his hand out, but accidentally the actor’s hand landed on his face and it resulted in reports that John slapped his fan. Here is a video to suffice: These are some of the most talked about physical fights in Bollywood. Which one shocked you the most? Tweet at @TimesNow and let us know!







