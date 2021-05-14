Route 6 and Hollywood Boulevard: what to go here





JOLIET, IL A commercial property of approximately 3 acres is for sale at the corner of Route 6 and Chemin Houbolt. Gene Briscoe of the Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group in Shorewood is seeking $ 1.2 million for the land near the busy traffic light.

“This property is ideally located for a retail business serving the trucking industry,” the list on the states of LoopNet. The land is zoned B-3 for a possible truck service company, the real estate listing says.

The land is directly across from the future Houbolt Road bridge which has just started construction. The Houbolt road bridge project has been underway for five years, and it’s finally happening. In 2019, a few kilometers away, there was a controversial proposal from the town of Joliet to demolish the Unitarian Universalist Church of Joliet, near the busy intersection of West Jefferson Street and Houbolt Road. The redevelopment project included the construction of a Speedway gas station and a convenience store that would also accommodate semi-trucks.

Several Joliet residents who lived in the area were outraged and said it was a terrible place for a gas station and truck stop. In the end, Joliet did not support this project and it never happened.

At the time, some opponents of the Unitarian Church redevelopment suggested that moving the gas station and truck stop closer to Route 6 and Houbolt Road was a much better alternative. What do you think?

Should the 3-acre land available for $ 1.2 million be converted into a gas station and perhaps a truck stop? Otherwise what do you think should go here? Post your comments on the Joliet Patch Facebook page or on the discussion thread at the bottom of this article. The corner lot for sale along Route 6 is right next to the future Houbolt Road bridge currently under construction. John Ferak / Patch

