A look at the Bollywood movies released at Eid





It’s a tradition in Bollywood to release Eid movies. Many blockbusters, including Salman Khan’s mega-hits, have bet on the festival. With the festival being celebrated across the country today, let’s take a look at the Bollywood blockbusters that aired on Eid Day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa Eid 2007 Akshay Kumars superhit psychological thriller comedy and horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released on the Eid festival in 2007. Directed by Priyadarshan, also starring Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja in key roles. Wanted – Eid 2009 An actor of Salman Khan, the official remake of the movie Telugu Pokiri was directed by Prabhu Deva. Released on September 18, 2009, the action thriller was the second highest grossing film of the year. Dabangg – Eid 2010 Abhinav Kashyaps’ blockbuster starring Salman as fearless cop Chulbul Pandey was released on September 10, 2010. The action-comedy film was a huge hit with a budget of Rs300million and marketed at Rs. 120million. of rupees. The biggest result of the year marked Sonakshi Sinha’s Bollywood debut and won the national award for Best Popular Film Providing Healthy Entertainment. Bodyguard Eid 2011 A remake of the Malayalam movie Bodyguard, the film was released on August 31st starring Salman as Lovely Singh, a bodyguard. The romantic action film was a major success and became the highest-grossing debut album of all time in India. Chennai Express – Eid 2013 This action comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles revolves around a man boarding the train from Mumbai to Rameswaram with the daughter of a local don. The film set several records and became the fastest film to raise 1 billion rupees. Bajrangi Bhaijaan Eid 2015 In the comedy-drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan directed by Kabir Khan, Salman plays the main character of Pawan Kumar, a devout devotee of Lord Hanuman. He sets out on a journey to help a little girl reunite with her family living in Pakistan. The film was both critically acclaimed and a commercial success which raised around Rs 969 crore. This year too, Salman is ready for his release to delight his fans on Eid. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

