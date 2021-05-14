Netflix will try to make Ultraman a global name with new CG movie





Netflix announced that its partnership with Tsuburaya Productions create a new CG Ultraman movie, in the hope of bringing the popular Japanese figure to an even wider global audience. Ultramans have never been a household name outside of Japan although they have left a huge impression on popular culture the original Ultraman The series popularized the giant man in a suit who fights people disguised as monsters in a kind of model city, but Netflix is ​​hoping to change that. The new CG Ultraman The film, in addition to leaving the franchise’s original live-action format, will feature a different take on the character and what looks like a slightly unusual set-up for the plot that Ultraman underwent adification. According to the synopsis of Tsuburaya Productions: Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his homeland of Japan to pick up the torch from Earth Defender superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when forced to raise the offspring of his greatest enemy, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, estranged father, and Kaiju’s defense force to stand up and find out what it really means to be. Ultraman. The film will be directed by Shannon Tindle and co-directed by John Aoshima, who previously worked on Disneys Gravity Falls. Tindles’ experience in animation is diverse, having worked in traditional 2D animation as a character designer on Promotes home for imaginary friends, and frame-by-frame animation as creator of Time Kubo and the two strings and a character designer / animator on Coraline. Tindle is also currently the showrunner of the Netflix animated series. I lost Ollie. Tsuburuaya Productions CEO Takayuki Tsukagoshi describes the new film project as the first large-scale effort to reach Tsuburaya Productions’ global market, and with Netflix over 200 million subscribers, there’s a good chance someone ‘one learns that he is a huge Ultraman fan after watching this movie. This is great for Netflix, because it already has a Ultraman animated series he can point people to, with a second season in preparation. Which is part of the biggest push for streaming services into the anime space, as the competition really heats up. Submit a new Ultraman The movie could be great for the character, but ultimately it’s even better for Netflix’s current goal of being your sole source of entertainment.







