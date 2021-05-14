From Salman Khans Radhe to SRK Chennai Express, here’s a list of blockbuster movies released at the Eid festival

Bollywood actors and filmmakers have always aimed to release their films on festival weekends. Many stars have managed to place their films for an Eid, Diwali or Christmas release and as a result have received an overwhelming response by drawing crowds in greater numbers.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are known for their Diwali and Christmas releases, no one can beat Salman Khan when it comes to releasing Eid movies.

Since the 1990s, Eid has become a peak period for Indian films. Apart from the Khans of Bollywood who release their films on the auspicious festival, many other films have been opened on Eid over the past couple of years and have emerged as blockbusters.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021, let’s take a look at the evergreen movies that tried their luck at the festival and turned out to be the highest grossing films of all time:

1. Beta (1992): The movie that gave Bollywood his daughter “Dhak Dhak” Madhuri Dixit, is a romantic drama, directed by Indra Kumar and written by Naushir Khatau and Kamlesh Pandey. It starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri and Aruna Irani in the lead roles. It is the first film of the 90s released on Eid and which became a blockbuster earning Rs 10 crore at that time.

2. Anari (1993): The romantic drama film, produced by D. Rama Naidu under the Suresh Productions banner and directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao, starred Venkatesh (in his Hindi debut) alongside Karisma Kapoor. The film earned Rs 3 crore and was labeled “HIT” at the box office.

3. Judwaa (1997): The iconic film that has thrilled fans to madness over its energetic dance numbers is an action comedy flick. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film was a multi-star starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in lead roles with Kader Khan, Dalip Tahil, Shakti Kapoor, Deepak Shirke, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Mukesh Rishi in supporting roles. Released on February 7, 1997, the film was a box office hit with a total of Rs 13 crores.

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): The success of a movie also depends on its release date as well as other factors such as top stars, screenplay and more. This is well proven by the ace filmmaker Karan Johar through this iconic film. Development of this film began in 1998, shortly after the release of Karan’s first film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

Also known as “K3G”, The Multi-Star is a melodrama film written and directed by Karan and produced by Yash Johar. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, with a special appearance by Rani Mukerji. It was a blockbuster movie that brought in 55 crore rupees at the time.

5. Kal Ho Na Ho (2003): The iconic romantic comedy-drama directed by Nikhil Advani, written by Karan Johar with dialogues by Niranjan Iyengar and produced by Yash Johar starred Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The film received positive reviews and achieved commercial success. It earned Rs 38 crores and was the highest grossing Indian film of the year.

6. Bhul Bhulaiya (2007): Akshay Kumar’s psychological comedy-horror film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was released at the Eid festival in 2007. It earned Rs 49 crore at the box office and is still considered one of the iconic Bollywood films. .

7. Wanted (2009): “Wanted” by Salman Khan is an action thriller movie directed by Prabhu Deva. An official remake of the Telugu film ‘Pokiri’, the film stars Salman, Ayesha Takia, Prakash Raj, Vinod Khanna and Mahesh Manjrekar. Released on Eid day, the film grossed Rs 96 crore at the box office.

8. Dabangg (2010): Salman Khan’s “Dabangg” was released during the Eid festival in nearly 2,100 theaters around the world. It opened up to mostly positive reviews and rose to gross 2.19 billion ($ 47 million) globally. It is the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2010. Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut through this film. “Dabangg” also stars Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood in key roles.

9. Bodyguard (2011): The romantic action comedy, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, co-written and directed by Siddique Ismail broke many records on its release. On the first day of its release, it became the biggest opening day amount as well as the biggest ever for a single day so far. The film grossed 1.03 billion ($ 14 million) in the first week, making it the highest-grossing opening week for Bollywood film to date.

ten. Ek Tha Tiger (2012): The action-thriller film starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif directed and co-written by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra set numerous box office records during its theatrical release, grossing Rs 320 crore (45 million USD) worldwide. It was the highest grossing Indian film of 2012.

11. Chennai Express (2013): Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic comedy broke several box office records in India and abroad, becoming the fastest film to raise net $ 1 billion domestically. According to box office records, the film surpassed “ 3 Idiots ” to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the world at that time.

12. Kick (2014): Produced and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, the film was released on Eid day. “Kick” grossed over Rs 402 crore worldwide, becoming a blockbuster hit. A sequel to the film with the same cast is slated for release on Eid 2023.

13. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): The comedy-drama film directed and written by Kabir Khan and produced by Salman Khan and Rockline Venkatesh stars Salman, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in the lead roles. The film received wide critical acclaim and was a box office commercial success, grossing Rs 969 crore worldwide.

14. Sultan (2016): Another Salman Khan film in the row which also features Anushka Sharma in the lead, is a sports drama film released worldwide on July 6, 2016 and grossed INR 623.33 crore worldwide, and was one of five highest grossing Indian films in box office history.

15. Bharat (2019): The film, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, is the recent blockbuster released at Eid by Salman. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was first roped up for the role played by Kaif after Priyanka withdrew from the film.

“ Bharat ” was released in theaters in India on June 5, 2019, on the occasion of Eid and turned out to be a hit with earning Rs 42.30 crore worldwide on day one, thus becoming Khan’s biggest opening day release according to the box office. He brought in Rs 325.58 crore in total.

Meanwhile, that list doesn’t end there for Salman Khan like his long-awaited film. ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, released for Eid-ul-Fitr on May 13 of this year.

The film is available on ZEE5 with the ZEE ZEEPlex pay-per-view service on the Zee5 OTT platform and all major DTH operators. The film will be released in more than 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021.

Banner action film Yash Raj Films, directed by Prabhudeva, was previously slated for release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of day due to theaters being closed due to the lockdown induced by the coronavirus.