Prince Harry reflects on his infamous trip to Las Vegas





“I was thinking, I don’t want this job; I don’t wanna be here. “ Prince Harry looks back on his life as a royal in one of his most candid interviews to date. During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Chair expert podcast, Harry reflected on some of his darkest moments, including his infamous Las Vegas outing. Dax brought up the subject while admitting that Harry was the only member of the royal family he knew, thanks to these nude photos from his vacation in Sin City. Afp / AFP via Getty Images

“You’re the only one I know, and just because you were in those awesome Vegas nude pics.” And I literally said to myself: This guy is a party!“Dax joked. “I’m sure you are; you’re constantly looking for other people to … sort of balance your own behavior, isn’t it? It’s relatable!” Harry spoke of the experience, noting that it was just a few weeks before he traveled to Afghanistan. Harry revealed that his desire to get away (and his frenzied nights in Vegas) may have stemmed from knowing he needed help. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Rule number one is, when you want or really feel like someone needs help, tell them to their face you need help, that’s probably the best way for them to go, uh , no I don’t! Object, run away, delay, all of that sort of thing, or go drink or do drugs or whatever, ”Harry said. “Anyone of us, whoever we are, wherever we’re from, we’re always trying to find a way that we can hide the real feeling. And being able to try to make ourselves feel different from what we actually feel. , maybe to have a feeling, right? Harry noted. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen Vax Live

He continued, “Because so many people are just numb. That was a big part of the start of my life, which was, like, I rejected it. I said, ‘There is nothing wrong with me, I’m fine. ‘” Harry later compared his public life as a royal to “a mix between The Truman Show and live in a zoo. “ “It’s work, right? Smile and put up with it. Keep going. I was in my early twenties, and I was thinking, I don’t want this job; I don’t want to be here. I don’t wanna do thisHarry explained. Anwar Hussein / WireImage

He added: “Look what it did to my mom [Princess Diana]. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and a family when I know it’s going to happen again? “ Julian Parker / UK Press via Getty Images

Harry said once he started therapy, “it was like the bubble had burst.” Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

“I pulled my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake, and I was like, You are in this privileged position; stop complaining and stop thinking that you want something different. Make it different cause you can’t get outHarry shared. As Harry made the most of the situation at the time, he ultimately resigned his royal post. But he said he always keeps his mother in mind when making decisions. “How are you going to do these things differently; how are you going to make your mom proud and use this platform to really make a difference?Harry wondered. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

You can listen to Harry in full Chair expert interview here.

