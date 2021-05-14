4 iconic Bollywood comedy characters as signs of the zodiac

Along with all the romance, love, pain, and happiness, Bollywood has also given us pure laughter with some of its iconic comedy characters. So, here are 4 comedy characters as zodiac signs.

Bollywood hasn’t just given us love and romance, it has provided us with pure laughter with some of its iconic funny characters. They’re not only witty in presenting fun dialogue in the movie, but they’ve moved the whole plot of the story forward by keeping it interesting. These characters have proven that acting or making someone laugh is not an easy task. So here are some iconic Bollywood comedy characters as zodiac signs.

Kanji Lalji Mehta, Capricorn

Kanji, played by Paresh Rawal, isn’t just an OMG-Oh My God comedy character, he’s the main character in the film who speaks sarcasm fluently to prove his point. He is an extremely rational person who does not believe in God and is still able to prove his conception. When his store was ruined by the earthquake, he went too far to prove that it was an act of God and that no one was able to say anything against his logic. These are all traits of Capricorn, so this character can be considered a Capri.

Dr. Aditya Shrivastav, Sagittarius

Once again, Bhool Bhulaiya’s main character Aditya, played by Akshay Kumar, comes to India from London just to treat one of his friends family. Besides being a psychologist, he seems to be adventurous, funny, witty. He not only fixes the case in the film, but his presence, dialogue, and gestures made the film interesting. And considering all of his traits, he can best be described as a Sagittarius person.

Lilaram, Libra

Lilaram, played by Paresh Rawal in Malamal Weekly, is highly intelligent, diplomatic, analytical and a good conversationalist. Lilaram has a unique way of winning the lottery and getting money from it. Along with that, he also doesn’t want to get involved in a conflict and that is why he always talks to someone in a diplomatic way when he wants something from them. All of these traits define a Libra person.

Radheysham Tiwari, Virgo

This character, played by Paresh Rawal in Hungama, is a hardworking person who has built his own business and is completely family oriented. And he is also meticulous and mindful of his image. All of these traits belong to a Virgo person.

