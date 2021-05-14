Entertainment
4 iconic Bollywood comedy characters as signs of the zodiac
Along with all the romance, love, pain, and happiness, Bollywood has also given us pure laughter with some of its iconic comedy characters. So, here are 4 comedy characters as zodiac signs.
Bollywood hasn’t just given us love and romance, it has provided us with pure laughter with some of its iconic funny characters. They’re not only witty in presenting fun dialogue in the movie, but they’ve moved the whole plot of the story forward by keeping it interesting. These characters have proven that acting or making someone laugh is not an easy task. So here are some iconic Bollywood comedy characters as zodiac signs.
Kanji Lalji Mehta, Capricorn
Kanji, played by Paresh Rawal, isn’t just an OMG-Oh My God comedy character, he’s the main character in the film who speaks sarcasm fluently to prove his point. He is an extremely rational person who does not believe in God and is still able to prove his conception. When his store was ruined by the earthquake, he went too far to prove that it was an act of God and that no one was able to say anything against his logic. These are all traits of Capricorn, so this character can be considered a Capri.
Dr. Aditya Shrivastav, Sagittarius
Once again, Bhool Bhulaiya’s main character Aditya, played by Akshay Kumar, comes to India from London just to treat one of his friends family. Besides being a psychologist, he seems to be adventurous, funny, witty. He not only fixes the case in the film, but his presence, dialogue, and gestures made the film interesting. And considering all of his traits, he can best be described as a Sagittarius person.
Lilaram, Libra
Lilaram, played by Paresh Rawal in Malamal Weekly, is highly intelligent, diplomatic, analytical and a good conversationalist. Lilaram has a unique way of winning the lottery and getting money from it. Along with that, he also doesn’t want to get involved in a conflict and that is why he always talks to someone in a diplomatic way when he wants something from them. All of these traits define a Libra person.
Radheysham Tiwari, Virgo
This character, played by Paresh Rawal in Hungama, is a hardworking person who has built his own business and is completely family oriented. And he is also meticulous and mindful of his image. All of these traits belong to a Virgo person.
Read also:4 movies for Capricorns that will inspire them and motivate them to have a balanced life
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]