Cinderella 2021 images reveal first look at Camila Cabello and the prince





New photos reveal the first look at Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine as Cinderella and Prince Robert in the upcoming Cinderella tale.

The first look at Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine in the new revival of Cinderella just got out. The film, directed by Perfect director, Kay Cannon, will premiere on Amazon Prime in September. The film also stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver. Cannons Cinderella, a remake of the classic fairy tale, is the second modern single Cinderella remake of the last few years, following the Disney adaptation in 2015. This version, which gives the credit for the story to James Corden who was also producer of the film, promises to be more refreshed tell the story that the audience has come to know and love. The film, which was directed by Sonys Columbia Pictures, was originally scheduled for release in February of this year, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been delayed. A few weeks ago, it was announced that the film had been purchased by Amazon Studios. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Cinderella Broke A Disney Princess Trope In a press release from Amazon, which was accompanied by some stills from the film, it was announced that Cinderella will launch worldwide in September, exclusively on Amazon. In one photo, Cabello can be seen as Cinderella before her transformation. The other still, a first look at Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine (who plays Prince Robert) together, shows that the two are probably dancing at the ball. The press release also promised a more contemporary narrative in part highlighted by Billy Porters’ role as Fairy Godmother becoming that of Fab G imbued with a new and more empowering perspective.Read the statement from Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, and check out the new photos below: Cinderellais a classic we all know and love, but this time with a unique modern twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and a star cast. Producer James Corden and the directorial team have taken this beloved fairy tale and revamped it with a new and thought-provoking perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to have our customers around the world sing and dance to director Kay Cannon’s reimagining of this classic story, ”said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios. The press release also gave a preview of the film’s music. See as if the film wasn’t a Disney remake of the popular 1950s animated film, classic songs associated with Cinderella were, of course, not included. Instead, the ad revealed that the stars will cover hit songs from some of the best-selling musical artists of all time. Additionally, the film will feature original songs by Broadway starlet Idina Menzel and Cabello, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. A new take on classic tales is a trend in today’s television and film world, and not for everyone’s enjoyment. However, when remade to offer more diversity (though perhaps not as diverse as the 1997 adaptation of Roger and Hammersteins Cinderella) and recontextualizing some of the more traditional tropes, these new and updated films can be very important. While not all fans are thrilled that their favorites are potentially spoiled or inundated with superfluous canon content, it’s best to keep in mind that these movies are often not for the original fans as much as they are for a new generation. And the new generation could certainly do with a Latina Cinderella, a role model for Blacks and LGBTs, and more stimulating themes. More: How Every Disney Princess Is Changed From Their Original Fairy Tale Source: Amazon Killer Klowns from Outer Space Director has enough ideas for a new trilogy

