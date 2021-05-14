‘Mom’ series finale review: sitcom Allison Janney says goodbye with an ending that’s so much about debut





The following contains spoilers on the “Mom” series finale.

Anna Faris left the series before the start of the season, citing a desire to “seize new opportunities”. This left Allison Janney – the title “mom” in relation to her – to continue with the capable supporting cast.

Those who expected Christy de Faris to come and say goodbye to her, however, were content with a reference to the character, while Janney’s Bonnie offered a final departure at an Alcoholics Anonymous reunion, saying that although it was once a mess, me. “

Thanks to her, “Mom” remained sympathetic enough too, and the episode included a couple of important developments: The marriage of Jill (Jaime Pressly), one of Bonnie’s partners in sobriety; and a cancer diagnosis for Bonnie’s husband, Adam (William Fichtner), with the promise that he was treatable, but clearly a long way to go.

Still, the main idea was “Life Goes On” as opposed to a big conclusion, with Bonnie helping out a newcomer (Melanie Lynskey, a “Two and a Half” veteran from “Mom” producer Chuck Lorre) listening to the women sharing. their can-you-top-these stories about how bad things had been for them.

When asked how they recovered, Bonnie replied, “We’ve all improved. In his final vanity card after the closing credits, Lorre wrote, “For 170 episodes we’ve wrapped jokes around hope. … Thank you for your support. And above all, thank you to all the men and women who, for generations, have carried the message: There is a solution. “ “Mom” never shied away from the idea that the battle rages on, filtering financial struggles and serious drug addiction issues through the specter of vast network comedy. There was even a big group hug – with Janney, Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, and Kristen Johnson – in what sounded like a nod to “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Eight seasons is a long time for any TV show, but maybe especially one like this, with the added burden of leaving. Although the cancellation announcement came later, the show was clearly living on borrowed time. In that sense, it was wise not to go too far for an ending, but to allow Janney – the winner of two supporting actresses Emmys for the series, and then named twice as lead – to quietly reflect on how far we’ve come. by the character. (The show notably donated its 2017 Emmy marketing budget to Planned Parenthood.) The final season didn’t look much like the first, but it exemplified a resilience, and rightly so, that has been one of the hallmarks of the series. And even for those who’ve been sticking around – liking the show a lot or just kind of – having that last reunion now certainly doesn’t feel premature.

