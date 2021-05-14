Reality Steve reveals if Katie is engaged (Spoiler)





The Bachelorette is less than a month away, and fans are wondering if Katie’s season ends in heartbreak or an engagement. New spoilers shed light.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Bachelorette: Katie Thurston impresses in a nightgown at the New Mexico Resort But did Katies’ season end early because she left the show alone? According to Reality Steve, she is no longer single. Katie definitely got engaged by the end of this, the blogger revealed. He added that unless it breaks up before the final, the franchise will have its first happy couple on After the final rose since the Becca Kufrins season. Bachelor Nation fans have seen a slew of heartbreak in every season finale lately, and it looks like a welcome change is in store for viewers. Reality Steve also claimed to know three of the men who made it to the Katies final. The blogger says Blake Moynes, John Hershey and Greg Grippo (to whom Katie gave her first impression rode) make the top four, though he is yet to know who the fourth man is. First impression rose recipients are used to getting the final rose The bachelorette, so Katie could very well be engaged to Greg. But at this point, everyone’s guessing who stole Katies’ heart in the end. There isn’t a lot of information available on what is going on in the final episodes of the upcoming season of The bachelorette, but it’s at least nice to know that Katie ends her committed journey. New co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe has said that Katie’s Season 17 men are fantastic, so any of the last four should be great matches for her. The countdown has begun for Katies’ season, and with a happy ending in store, fans can finally get the romantic finale they’ve been dreaming of. Following: Bachelorette: Meet the man who shocked Katie with an inflatable doll The bachelorette Premieres June 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Source: Reality Steve The Voice: John Legend reveals he sometimes drinks wine at a show









