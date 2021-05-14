



Memorable EID Scenes in Bollywood Movies It is not your usual Friday as today marks the Eid celebrations as the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close. Every year, friends and family come to each other’s homes on this day to fervently celebrate. But sadly, the celebrations have been forced to be low-key due to ongoing restrictions in the country due to the second wave of COVID-19. We may not be able to go out and celebrate, but that doesn’t mean the celebrations have to be low-key while you relax at home with your family; and what better way to celebrate than to watch Bollywood movies that honor and celebrate this festival. Check it out here: Maar Khan t-shirts No Eid celebration can be complete without dancing and grooving to a song by Salman Khan. And this hit song featuring Salman in his true element is the perfect dance number. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif. And this song was a tribute to Eid and who better than Salman to join these amazing dancers. Agneepath The remake of Agneepath starring Hrithik Kapoor as the iconic Vijay Dinanath Chauhan was intense and dark. But one scene in the song left everyone in a good mood (read: mean Lala). The song Shah Ka Rutba is energetic and sees the late caption Rishi kapoor also show some movements. Saawariya This film will always be special for fans as it introduces Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to the world of showbiz. A special song scene between the main cast beautifully captures the essence of Eid and the fervor that surrounds it. In addition, the magical and mystical aura around the song Yoon Shabnami everything is wonderful. Bajrangi bhaijaan The film is a beautiful story about Salman Khan who goes out of his way to bring a little girl home to Pakistan. The end of the movie can leave anyone with tears in their eyes of happiness. While that didn’t happen to the main movie, the song Aaj Ki Party is all you need to hear after breaking the fast. The song perfectly captures the essence of what Eid is and all the glory surrounding its celebrations. We wish everyone an Eid Mubarak!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos