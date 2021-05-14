Kevin Spacey: Man who accused actor of sexual assault will not identify himself, arranging for his trial to be dismissed





A federal judge ruled last week that the man – identified in court documents as CD – who alleged Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14 must reveal his identity publicly. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan determined that the public has a legitimate interest in knowing the man’s identity, noting in this case “that interest is amplified because CD made his allegations against a public figure.” Attorneys for the accuser filed a letter Thursday in a New York City court informing the judge of the ruling and agreed to dismiss the case regarding CD. “As we previously informed the Court, CD believes he is unable to withstand scrutiny and intrusion into his life if his identity is revealed in this case,” lawyers wrote Richard M. Steigman and Peter J. Saghir. “Indeed, even the Court’s own ruling on this issue has sparked multiple reporting in all forms of media, both nationally and internationally. The sudden and unwanted attention that the revelation of his identity will generate is just too heavy for him to carry, ”the lawyers mentioned. Actor Anthony Rapp, who joined CD in the civil lawsuit against Spacey, alleges the actor made unwanted sexual advances to her when he was 14, according to the lawsuit. The incident allegedly took place at the actor’s home in 1986. The lawyers also wrote that they intend to request that CD be removed from the existing affair with Rapp and stay that case while they appeal. “We understand that the defendant does not agree with any of our demands,” the lawyers wrote. CNN has reached out to Spacey’s attorneys for comment. In 2017, Spacey excuse because what he said “would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” after Rapp made the allegations, but said, “I honestly don’t remember the meeting.” The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos