Entertainment
Miss Universe Bets Myanmar, Singapore, Uruguay Use Contest Stage For Resistance Against Prejudice And Violence
What good is this platform if I can’t use it to send a strong message of resistance against prejudice and violence?
This is what Miss Universe Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong said after donning a costume with a cape that has a strong anti-Asian hate message.
My national costume is inspired by the national flag of Singapore and symbolizes unity for all and social harmony in a multiracial, multicultural and interfaith country, said Bernadette.
I carry my proud and strong country! she added.
Like Bernadette, Miss Univers Uruguays Lola de los Santos Bicco also used the Miss Universe stage to advocate for the LGBTQIA + community.
The black Lolas dress has a rainbow colored part with the following statement:
“No more hatred, violence, rejection, discrimination.”
The Lolas costume was created in the hands of different artists and people who came together to bring the most important message I AM ME to life.
She also said that this costume was inspired by her story.
This costume is inspired by my own story, a free young woman who decided to tell the world who she is, to be the light of those who, still oppressed by the opinions of others, discrimination and violence, have couldn’t cry out for SHE FREEDOM, Lolas said in the translated message.
On the other hand, after Miss Grand Myanmar Han lay who took Myanmars democratic fight to the contest stage, ASEAN countries bet on Miss Universe,Thuzar wins Lwin nicknamed Candy thuzar, also made a statement during the national costume contest.
LILY:Beauty queen takes Myanmars democratic fight to the international stage
After presenting her Chin costume, Candy Thuzar held up a banner bearing Pray for Myanmar.
Candy Thuzar shared that she had lost her original national costume.
It is such a beautiful coincidence that I portrayed Hakha (capital of Chin state) in Miss Universe in Myanmar and now had to wear Chin’s costume again and represent Myanmar on the Miss Universe stage, a declared the beauty of Myanmar.
My official NC could not arrive here on time for certain reasons. But with the help of the Chin community here, I was able to get the Chin outfit and did my best in the NatCos competition, she added.
Last March, model Han Lay pleaded for urgent international aid to Myanmar amid the crackdown on military rulers in her country.
It was two months after the generals overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyis.
Meanwhile, the statement costumes at the Miss Universe pageant have garnered praise on social media. Pageant fans have said the beauty queens are using their platform for good in raising awareness of humanitarian issues.
miss uruguay, miss singapore and miss myanmar making statements at this year’s miss universe shows that a real queen is using their platform for good and raising awareness of humanitarian issues. pic.twitter.com/X5358k9lrb
– jirachi (@ CYPHER5CYJ) May 14, 2021
QUEEN!!! YES, MYANMAR !!!
MAKE MISS UNIVERSE ONE OF YOUR PLATFORM TO PROTEST !!!
National costume pa laaang. pic.twitter.com/PhsSCzf25Q
– KHELY (KhelyKhely) May 14, 2021
This is what Miss Universe is for !!
To use your voice and your platform to influence and impact the world, the universe instead. #Miss Universe pic.twitter.com/gMyhyGhwRy
– peechee (@peecheepaooo) May 14, 2021
Miss Universe organization stated that the National Costume Show “is an international tradition where contestants present an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their country of origin.”
