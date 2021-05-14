Behind the Scenes with Ewan McGregor – WWD

“A very American story – a very classic rise and fall.”

That’s what director Daniel Minahan describes as Roy Halston Frowick, a larger-than-life autodidact who helped put American fashion on the map – to lose it all, name included. Liked by Liza Minnelli and Elsa Peretti, a Studio 54 fixture, and a much-requested dresser in Manhattan’s upscale crowd, Halston continued to remain alluring in pop culture long after her death in 1990, now captured in a new. Minahan’s Netflix series. simply titled “Halston” and starring Ewan McGregor in the lead role with Rebecca Dayan as Peretti and Krysta Rodriguez as Minnelli.

At the center of a fashion show – especially one about a designer himself – are the costumes, and “Halston” is designed by Jeriana San Juan, who previously worked on “The Plot Against America” ​​and “The Get Down ”. San Juan not only worked as a costume designer, making many of McGregor’s clothes from scratch and sourcing several archival pieces for Dayan as well as recreating iconic Halston pieces, but also served as a consultant to McGregor. on how to behave like a fashion designer.

“The show lives and dies by the costumes and clothing,” says Minahan. The series is organized in such a way that each episode focuses on a different collection: the collection that went to Versailles for the famous “Battle of Versailles”, nicknamed WWD, the perfume launch, the JC Penney collection, and so on.

“Jeriana and I had to be really smart about what we wanted to show because we were telling the story of her evolution through the costumes, and what was tricky was that Halston’s clothes are so timeless,” Minahan says. . “They are so beautifully proportioned and so iconoclastic that they look contemporary. So to make them appear, we had to create a contract between what the outside world looked like, which were upscale ladies in curly Chanel suits and punk rock kids, and that very refined figure and that idea of ​​what was happening in Halston’s world, inside. from his living room.

McGregor, calling from Los Angeles where he’s filming the Disney + series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” says he didn’t know much about the creator before taking the role. The interview Halston did on “The Phil Donahue Show” in Chicago was particularly helpful in his research, as were footage of him behind the scenes at his fashion shows.

“His passion, his absolute creative genius, and his inability to compromise his beauty and design,” McGregor says of what drew him to the role. “I thought it was wonderful to play someone who was amazing talent.”

The series began filming in January 2020 and had to stop when the pandemic started, resuming in the fall.

“At the end of such a long project and playing such an interesting man, it was sad to let him go,” says McGregor. “We finished right before Christmas in New York, and then I had a scene to play here in Los Angeles, in January, and I was happy to have a little scene left so I didn’t have to tell him. goodbye at once. . “

McGregor approached his role as a designer diligently, San Juan says, asking to borrow a sewing machine so he can practice at his own pace.

“He really took over. He was a great student. He made pants in his spare time, ”she says. “I think he said he donated them, but they were actually quite charming – very Japanese.”

San Juan consulted with McGregor throughout the shoot, showing him how to pull the fabric in the direction of the grain, hold scissors, and more.

“I worked with him in my workshop and he worked with my tailor and had sewing 101 sessions. How to sew and how to drape over a mannequin and how to work with a fit pattern,” she says. “I was also working with him because I would show him sometimes, what my eye was going to do and why.”

San Juan, who grew up between Miami and New York and is a first generation Cuban American, has always been a fan of Halston and his very American history.

“That very famous name that belongs to this person you’ve never heard of.” Someone who really made himself out of nothing. He invented modern American fashion, ”she says.

She made extensive use of WWD archives in her research process, studying its reviews, images in her collections, and also familiarizing herself with her peers at the time. For McGregor, she ended up making most of the clothes bespoke – all of that down to Halston’s iconic black turtleneck.

“People think it’s a simple uniform – a black turtleneck and black pants, and in the meantime it’s really a lot more nuanced,” she explains. “There’s a specificity to that, to really elevate that and make it Halston. And then all the layering elements – he was very smart about the way he combed his hair. He was very delicate and careful in the way he dressed.

For Elsa Peretti, played by Rebecca Dayan, she used many real samples from the Halston archives, complementing Peretti and Minnelli’s wardrobes with recreations of Halston originals.

“It was such a joy for me to bring some of his iconic pieces to life on our Elsa or our Liza because they really dressed exclusively in Halston,” says San Juan. “It gave me the opportunity to show some of his pieces not on the catwalk, but alive and breathing in real life.”

“I remember getting really excited the first time I got in shape for the ‘I Gotcha’ dress,” Rodriguez says. “When trying on I took a picture of myself and it wasn’t even finished, it was pinned and they were making changes to it, but it immediately put me in excited territory to be able to inhabit this person I admired all my life.

“What’s interesting is that Halston was really American fashion,” adds Rodriguez. “I think the way he did this was inspired by an American individualism that women did not experience at the time. They came from a time when you had to look a certain way at basic clothes and belt, bras and pantyhose, and mold a woman, and it hit a time when it was time to celebrate a wife. It really ushered in this era where women would choose their clothes that had a utility about them, but utility was dancing and hitting the city and going to work and be glamorous every moment as well. There was no other time when your clothes could work this way.

Earlier this week, the Halston family expressed their unhappiness with the series, news that naturally disappointed McGregor.

“I was sad to hear that they were upset about it because I think we did the show with such care, and in the 20 years that Dan has been trying to pull himself together he has spoken to the members. of Halston’s family and brother, and we met a lot of people who knew Halston, ”says McGregor. “So I was sad to hear that.”

Still, the cast are hoping it strikes a different note with audiences, especially when a touch of glamor and New York’s nightlife seem like rather distant memories.

“The idea that he’s created this little family of creatives around him, this ever-growing and very inclusive group of creatives, I think it’s really exciting – especially now, because people are coming out of their bunkers and getting out of their way. engage again with the world. Minahan says. “It’s a love letter to New York at that time and to the creative zeitgeist that unfolded around that time when New York was at an all-time low.”

