Robert De Niro injured on the spot for Martin Scorsese’s flower moon murderers





Update: ComicBook.com has learned that the injury occurred while De Niro was in town for The Flower Moon Killers, but not on the film set itself. Production of the film is continuing as planned. Original story below: Acclaimed actor Robert de Niro was reportedly injured on the set of The Flower Moon Killers, the next blockbuster directed by Martin Scorsese. The news was first reported by TMZ, who revealed the actor injured his leg while filming the project in Oklahoma. While it is not clear exactly what injury De Niro suffered and how severe it could be, the actor reportedly boarded a ship on Thursday night for his New York home, with plans to see a doctor on Friday. Reports say the actor had already been planning to return home for a few weeks, but his injury could have caused parts of the crew to make it through the day on Friday. Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. It chronicles a series of murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma in the 1920s, just after discovering that there were oil deposits under their lands. The investigation into these murders helped establish the organization we know today as the FBI. The film has made headlines several times before, both for its massive bidding war that led to Apple securing the right to co-fund the film, and for its recent photo of star Leonardo DiCaprio, who was dragged on social networks for claiming that the actor was “unrecognizable”. Also featured in The Flower Moon Killers are Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd and Gary Basaraba. The project has been in development since 2016, and the film was originally intended to be funded solely by Paramount Pictures, only for the studio to shift gears after the $ 200 million budget. “We are delighted to finally start production on The Flower Moon Killers in Oklahoma, “Scorsese said when production began.” Being able to tell this story in the territory where these events took place is extremely important and essential to allow us to represent an accurate representation of the time and the people. We are grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, and The Osage Nation, especially all of our Osage Consultants and Cultural Advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our cast and local crew to bring this story to life on screen and capture a moment in American history that shouldn’t be forgotten. “ What do you think of Robert De Niro’s injury on the set of The Flower Moon Killers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! The Flower Moon Killers currently has no release date.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos