Take the Bollywood Zone to Guyana and beyond

Characteristics

Julien neaves







Sham G Ali’s radio show The Bollywood Zone was broadcast in Guyana, Canada and the United States. –

For a quarter of a century, radio and television personality Sham G Ali has entertained local audiences with his soothing voice and in-depth knowledge of East Indian content. And he took his talents beyond the shores of TT with his radio show TBZ-The Bollywood Zone, which aired in Guyana, Canada and the United States. Ali is also the voice behind the recent advertisements for the royal castle.

Ali spoke to Newsday about the show in an interview last month.

“I am a co-owner of the advertising agency (Market Moguls Ltd) and we are strongly affiliated with (Hindi entertainment channel) Zee TV and various local and international media houses. About two years ago we started to produce a weekly radio program for Guyana, and it has recently started airing in Toronto and New York with plans to reach out to the wider Indian diaspora. “

Ali recalled that the show started with a business trip he made to Guyana two years ago. During the trip, he and his wife met Franklin (Bobby) Vieira, CEO of Multicultural Communications Inc, which had recently opened Guyana’s Lite 104.1FM radio station. He had worked with the BBC for 40 years and was heavily involved in the government of former Guyanese President David Granger.

Vieira told them he wanted to put Indian content on his new radio station and suggested a collaborative effort to create a radio product.

“And we created TBZ-The Bollywood Zone and created our own brand in Bollywood content.”

Ali, who pointed out that he was the only TT broadcaster operating in Guyana, and explained that TBZ was a two-hour program and he took inspiration from the format of veteran American radio personality Rick Dees, known for his Top 40 weekly program.

“It’s original, informative, and crisp and tightly edited. Like a Bollywood version (of Rick Dees).”

TBZ-The Bollywood Zone features international news, regional news, Bollywood news and historical content and all scripting and editing of the show is done locally for the weekly schedule. Ali, who also works for local radio station Radio 90.5, said Bollywood music is mostly new content, although he plays content from the 80s and 90s.

He added that the program also reports on the Bollywood box office and has a segment called History and the Hit which provides historical context for a Bollywood success.

Ali said his wife, Tara Singh, managing director of the couple’s advertising agency, helps produce the show and is familiar with Bollywood content.

The show also has a birthday club showcasing Bollywood and international celebrities.

“I’ve maintained throughout my career that it’s not just about playing music. It’s just part of the broadcaster role. But informing listeners, giving them interesting and acceptable content is the cornerstone of what I have strived to do throughout my life. these years.”

Ali’s media journey began in 1994 as a marketing rep at TBC Radio Network and intersected with local radio icons like Dave Elcock and Emmett Hennessy.

“That’s where I started out. But I’m still relatively young compared to some of these guys.”

In 1995 he was offered an on-air position as a radio presenter at the state-owned news house, ICN (610 AM / 91.1FM), which was changing its format to East Indian programming. . It was there that he developed on-air skills as a host and news anchor, skills that will serve him well over the course of his long career, in which TBZ-The Bollywood Zone is the last stop.

Ali explained in TT that there is a lot of competition in radio in general.

“There is so much electronic media for such a small country.”

He said that with six East Indian radio stations there was a high level of competition and this made local broadcasters push the boundaries “and be as good as they can be”. He added, however, that Guyana’s radio industry was not yet at this stage.

Ali said that when the TBZ-The Bollywood Zone was introduced in Guyana, the feedback was that the show had a superior feeling and approach, even compared to the average radio show in Trinidad. He added that the show had a healthy and very enthusiastic audience based on the comments from the website.

“The way it’s produced and meticulously put together, researched and scripted, it takes me three days to do a show.”

The show is advertised in Georgetown on a billboard, but Ali noted that it was not featured on a billboard in Trinidad. When asked if there was a negative response to a Trinidadian hosting a show that aired in Guyana, Ali replied that there had been only positive comments. He added that for the past 12 years he has hosted live shows in Guyana and had plans to promote in the country but this was blocked due to covid19.

“As a Trinidadian, I am very well accepted.”

With the show’s success, Ali decided to unionize it. TBZ-The Bollywood Zone began broadcasting on Shabnam Radio, a Toronto station owned by Trinidadian Richard Aziz and which has a large audience in Guyana and Trinidad.

Aziz said in a statement: “We at Shabnam Radio are happy to include TBZ in our program lineup. I have known Sham G as one of the best Trinidads broadcasters over the years and his professional approach to Indian programming is exciting and refreshing.

When the show airs on Saturday mornings in Guyana from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., it also airs simultaneously on a New York-based Caribbean radio station, Caribbean Radio 93.5.

“The three stations are reaching out to the diaspora,” Ali said.

He said the team is studying other markets where audiences are inclined to Caribbean, Trinidadian or Guyanese content, including Holland, Fiji and Suriname. They are also in talks with South Africa. Ali added that they had a working relationship with Zee TV, the world’s largest Indian TV brand, to promote the show and were looking to formalize the arrangement.

“We want the TT brand to come out of TT and to be present not only with an Indian radio show, but with a Trinidadian broadcaster doing content in the diaspora. After all these years on radio, television, Bollywood, cultural shows, there comes a time when the local market is too small. And if you have the opportunity to go beyond this market, this is worth exploring. “