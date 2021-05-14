The late actor Helen McCrory supported the Cornwall family during the cancer tragedy

A close friend of the late Helen McCrory has shared how the star supported her family during her daughter’s illness and death. Fiona Nash said the actor would do “anything for anyone” and was “a very kind and generous person”.
Fiona’s daughter, Torie Benson, died 10 years ago at the age of 30 from cervical cancer.
To mark the anniversary of her death and raise funds for the charity that supported her, Fiona’s 18-year-old son Toby Benson ran from Land’s End to The Lizard and back on Tuesday May 11. .
So far he has raised 15,500 for Marie Curie and is supported by McCory’s husband, actor Damien Lewis.
Fiona, who lives near Land’s End, said: “I have known Helen for a very long time. I spoke to her husband last week at the funeral and said Toby wanted to run for Helen as well as Torie. ”
She said he was very supportive of fundraising and donated.
She recalled that when Torie was at Marie Curie Hospice in Hampstead, McCory, who died of cancer last month at the age of 52, was very supportive of Fiona and her family.
She explained, “She knew I spent six months there with Torie. After Torie’s death, Helen did a lot of fundraising for Marie Curie.
“She was incredibly kind. She was a very kind and generous person. She would do anything for anyone and was a massive philanthropist.
“She was on GMTV a month before her death with Damien speaking about their charitable work with the Prince’s Trust to help young people affected by Covid-19.”
After McCrory’s death three weeks ago following a “heroic” battle with cancer, Lewis issued a statement in which he said he was “heartbroken” and “she blazed so hard “.
Fiona said: “No one knew she was sick except a few. It certainly had a big impact on me and the rest of the family.”
Toby said: “Helen’s death was very tragic. She was a very good friend of the family.”
After seeing the support his sister received from Marie Curie, he said he felt obligated to support him.
He said: “It is a charity that is close to our hearts. As I grew up, I felt more and more obligated to do whatever I can for them.”
He said he was “very close” to Torie and described her as the “ideal sister” and as a “second mother”.
Fiona explained: “It was very difficult when Torie died. Toby was only eight or nine years old. It had a big impact on everyone.
“He wanted to mark 10 years since his death in a positive way rather than being sad about it. He’s a very kind and caring boy and has an amazing work ethic.
“When he told me what he wanted to do, I was like ‘he’s crazy, this is something ultra marathon runners would struggle with.”
During Toby’s challenge, he ran a distance of 100 km and did not return to Land’s End until after 9:30 p.m., where he was greeted by friends and family.
Some of his siblings and friends have also joined him for various stages of the race.
Toby said: “It went really well. A lot of people did good miles with me. There were a lot of people around to support us.
“I am grateful to everyone who helped. The amount of money raised is incredible.”
Fiona said: “The support he has had has been incredible. The JustGiving page is still ongoing.”
If you would like to support Toby’s fundraising Click here.
