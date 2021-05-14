Nicki Minaj launches Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape on streaming services





The Barbz were not disappointed. Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj started sharing a series of Instagram posts that announced some sort of post and / or announcement scheduled for Friday. The rapper told her fans she will be taking to Instagram Live shortly before midnight, leading many to believe she has new material in store. And they were right. During the Thursday night airing, Nicki confirmed Beam Me Up Scotty would finally air on major streaming services, and would include a new track called “Seeing Green” featuring Duck and Lil wayne. Drizzy joined the show a few minutes before midnight and explained why he sent the song to Nicki. “It didn’t sound good to me, you weren’t there…” he said. “Nobody does this shit better than you … We miss your presence, we miss your bars.” Nicki added: “[Drake] got me out of my writing neighborhood. He sent me something and it made me feel so competitive again… ” In addition to Drake and Lil Wayne’s “Seeing Green” collaboration, the updated version of Beam Me Up Scotty offers two other new tracks: “Fractions” and “Crocodile Teeth (Remix)” with Skillibeng. TThe project hosted by DJ Holiday was released on April 18, 2009, and marked Nicki’s third mixtape. She previously released 2007’s Game time is over and 2008 Sucka free. It featured 23 tracks including “I Get Crazy”, “Itty Bitty Piggy” and the “Best I Ever Had” remix and featured contributions from Drake, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Busta Rhymes, Rihanna, and more. Nicki spoke about the tape during a 2009 interview with MTV News, saying she was motivated to create Beam Up Scotty after touring with the Young Money team: “It made me hungry. This is what inspired me and the music of Beam Me Up Scotty band – the “I Am Music” tour. “ She also said the effort was aimed at showcasing her skills as an artist, as she felt the talent was overshadowed by her image. “I was fine, but I wasn’t focusing on the music. I was doing photos and stuff like that, so people knew me more for the photos than for my music, ”she says. “But with the Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape, they must take me seriously as an artist. So I would say maybe a year ago I started to sharpen my skills. Recently I sang more. Now it’s official – it’s like ‘Town Julie Brown’. You can broadcast Beam Me Up Scotty now on Apple Music and Spotify below.

