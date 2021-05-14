A COVID vaccine with your meal? health officials hit entertainment venues

As the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Palm Beach County hit a 10-week low, health officials on Thursday began opening stores outside downtown bars and restaurants. -City of West Palm Beach to attract reluctant youth to get vaccinated.

The unusual setting, more often associated with drinking injections than getting them, is part of several entertainment zones that the county health care district plans to target to increase stalled immunization rates.

Early efforts to reach people where they party have produced promising results, district officials said. For four days ending Monday, the district vaccinated 170 people at the South Florida Fair. To eliminate the sting of the shot, all received a free return ticket.

Perhaps learning from the example of the districts, the VA Medical Center on Thursday sent a mobile unit to the fair, offering injections to veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

Realizing that those who were anxious to get vaccinated have already done so, health district officials said they decided to send mobile vans to reach people instead of waiting for them to go to local areas. mass vaccination sites or in retail stores.

While three mass vaccination sites are now closed for further appointments, there are more than 250 places in the county where vaccines are available. Yet the number of people vaccinated continues to fall.

In the past week, only 22,502 people in the county have been fully vaccinated, according to a daily update from state health officials. By comparison, last month up to 75,260 people per week joined the ranks of those protected against the coronavirus.

Only 44.4% of the county’s residents are fully immunized, a far cry from the 70% to 85% needed to gain herd immunity.

In addition, Dr Alina Alonso, director of the county’s state-run health department, said the country’s vaccination rate was skewed. The vast majority of those who have been vaccinated are 65 years of age and over.

Infections in children aged 5 to 14 have skyrocketed

Young people, especially those aged 16 to 44, avoid gunfire even though they account for the bulk of new cases.

More worryingly, she said, the percentage of children between the ages of 5 and 16 who have been infected in recent weeks has skyrocketed.

While few of them require hospitalization and only five in this age group have died statewide since the start of the pandemic, these young people now account for 18% of new cases in the county, according to records. of State.

This is very important because of the possible long-term health consequences, Alonso said at an online local leaders forum hosted by U.S. Representative Lois Frankel, of D-West Palm Beach.

Researchers are just starting to explore the disease’s possible lifelong effects, but she said there is strong evidence for them.

With the approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine for use in children as young as 12 years old, retail stores and mobile units are now inoculating young people with the approval of their parents.

Pediatricians say parental reaction has been mixed.

Dr Julie Konowitz-Sirkin, a pediatrician with offices in Atlantis and west of Boynton Beach, said about 150 parents immediately said they were interested in getting their children vaccinated when she sent an e- mail last week.

Unfortunately, however, there is also a bit of reluctance and resistance, she said.

Conspiracy theories, such as unsubstantiated claims that vaccines cause infertility, continue to make many people reluctant to get vaccinated, she said.

Fighting the ever-growing myths is key to convincing people to get vaccinated, health officials have said.

But, they said, there are also challenges facing minority groups that lead to delayed vaccination rates.

Blacks make up only 5.6% of those who are fully vaccinated in the county while they make up over 19% of the population.

Although Latinos make up 23% of the 1.5 million people in counties, they only represent 10.7% of those who are fully immunized.

Hispanics upset with pharmacies

The efforts of some Hispanics to get vaccinated have been thwarted by pharmacies requiring them to show proof of Florida residency, even though Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted that requirement weeks ago.

They prey on Hispanics, primarily, by asking for things they don’t need, Alonso said, adding that she called them and told them to stop.

She said she was working with health clinics that serve the poor in hopes of increasing the grim percentages in minority communities.

Community health workers also visit churches and neighborhood meeting places to distribute information and answer questions about the vaccine.

In addition, she said, the health care district plans to send its mobile units to other entertainment districts in the county in the hope of reaching people of different racial and ethnic groups.

They also plan to have vaccination clinics in schools, although details are still being worked out.

We were trying to work as many different routes as possible, Alonso said.

Some people, she says, will never get the vaccine. Others just need to be reassured it’s safe.

There’s a difference between someone who doesn’t want it and those who have questions or fears about it, she says.

COVIDATED BY THE NUMBERS

4,064 New cases were recorded in Florida on Thursday, bringing the weekly total to 24,180, the smallest weekly increase since October 25.

296 Additional cases were reported in the county, the highest in eight days.

3.84% The country’s daily positivity rate.

4.41% Statewide daily positivity rate.

2 282 613 People in Florida who have been diagnosed with the disease, approximately 10.4% of the population.

146 146 People in the county who tested positive, approximately 9.6% of the population.

36,648 Florida deaths, including 50 that were reported Thursday.

2,864 Deaths in the county, including two added Thursday.

7 327 823 People in Florida who are fully vaccinated. 2,108,764 others are awaiting a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

539,666 People in the county who are fully vaccinated. Another 150,874 still need second shots.

42.5% Percentage of state residents over 18 who are fully immunized.

44.4% Percentage of county residents over 18 who are fully immunized.

45.6% Percentage of people in country over 18 who are fully

vaccinated.

