The Witcher, director of Jupiter’s legacy joins Amazon’s Lord of the Rings

Charlotte Brändström Director Joins The Team Behind Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV shows.
According toDeadline, Brndstrm will direct two episodes of the big budget fantasy series. She joins AJ Bayona, who directed the first two episodes of the series, and Wayne Che Yip, who will direct four episodes. The series is currently filming in New Zealand and is targeting a 2021 release.
“I am very happy to be guided through Middle-earth by JD [Payne]’s and Patrick [McKay]and immerse yourself in the iconic world of JRR Tolkien. It’s a great privilege to be in New Zealand to work with Amazon Studios’ exceptional set of creative talent, ”said Brndstrm.
The series will be set in the Second Age in Middle-earth history, thousands of years before the events of the original. the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. As it begins in a time of peace, a much-feared dark force will eventually emerge, taking heroes and villains across the land.
The full synopsis for the Lord of the Rings can be found below:
Amazon Studios’ upcoming series brings the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age story of Middle-earth to screens for the very first time. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkiens The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hangs on the thinnest of sons, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from the pen of Tolkiens threatened to cover everyone in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a set of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Nmenor, to the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that will endure long afterward. they left.
Produced by Amazon Studios, The Lord of the Rings stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Crdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham , Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani. The series is slated to air on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.
Source:Deadline
