WandaVision actor Kathryn Hahn joins the cast of Knives Out sequel

Actor Kathryn Hahn is the latest star to join the cast of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel. The 47-year-old actor joins newcomers Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the whodunnit franchise, Variety reported. British star Daniel Craig, who tried out the role of Master Detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 hit thriller, will reprise the role from the sequel. Netflix recently bought the development rights to two sequels from Knives Out for a whopping $ 450 million. Plot details for the second film have been kept under wraps. Rian will return to directing and also produces with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner. Knives Out, beloved by both critics and the public, followed a family reunion that went horribly wrong after the death of the family patriarch led Detective Benoit Blanc to investigate. The thriller also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer. Also Read: Friends Reunion To Air May 27, Lady Gaga, K-Pop Group BTS, Justin Bieber To Join Original Cast The film was produced by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and distributed by Lionsgate. It grossed $ 311.4 million on a budget of $ 40 million, with Johnson earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Production of the new film is expected to begin this year in Greece. Kathryn, who most recently played Agatha Harkness in the Disney Plus series WandaVision, will next star in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and The Shrink Next Door, along with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.



