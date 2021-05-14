Albuquerque actor Tatanka Means plays FBI agent in “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Albuquerque Journal

………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ………. ……….

Editor’s Note: Venue More continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun information about New Mexicans and their plans.

In a year of uncertainty, Tatanka Means continued her journey.

Through the pockets of darkness, bright lights begin to shine for the Albuquerque-based actor.

Means is also the son of Indian activist Russell Means.

As the world came to a halt during the pandemic, Means was forced to slow down.

But he didn’t slow down

n too much.

“Everything is virtual for me,” he says. “My comedy shows have become virtual. Things started to improve in October when I was able to take a movie. And it was different. Test almost every day on the set. Then he stopped again. When we came back in February, the whole team was different as they moved on to other projects.

There are light reflections for the medium.

He will become a “pandemic baby” father again, he laughs.

Means landed a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The film is based on David Grann’s 2017 bestselling non-fiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” which depicts the FBI investigation that followed a series of murders. on the newly oil-rich Osage Nation. Oklahoma during what some call the reign of terror in the 1920s.

Means will play FBI Agent John Wren.

“The story appealed to me,” Means says of his interest in producing. “I didn’t know this story. I heard it was being turned into a movie, so I bought the book. The Osage were the richest per capita and during the Roaring Twenties people were getting killed and murders happened. It’s definitely a story that needs to be told.

Means was also drawn to the character of Wren because he is an accomplished Native American.

“It’s definitely a progression,” he says of the character. “There is a movement in the industry that is happening about the pressure to properly portray Native Americans. We are doctors, lawyers, FBI agents and more. It’s revolutionary.

Means will have to travel to Oklahoma for the shoot, although he says New Mexico was in the running for the film.

“Production just started last week,” he says. “This month we will continue to ride and finish at the end of August.”

Means is thrilled to be working with the film’s legends in the film.

He wants to continue his platform in entertainment to give hope to young people.

“I never want it to be about me,” he says. “There is a lot of work that I put in to get me to this point. I also want them to know that things rarely fall on your knees. I worked in a movie theater in Los Angeles cleaning bathrooms. This is what it took to try to make my dream come true. Returning to New Mexico helped my career grow even more. If you stick to it and work hard, good things will come. “

As Means prepares for a busy summer, here are five things about him you probably didn’t know:

1 “I love classic cars. From ground bombs, lowriders, hot rods to the import scene. I am a classic car enthusiast and love to cruise. You might see me walking out with my Cadillac 64.

2 “I own a small t-shirt business. I learned how to screen print shirts from YouTube and started creating designs and selling them on my website. I bring them to my shows, so when people ask for merchandise, boom!

3 “I worked at the casino for several years. I could have paid you when you cashed out your winnings. Or I might have stopped your car if you parked with valet!

4 “I love to ride a horse. I grew up on horseback with my mother and grandfather. I used to compete in a rodeo for a little while. I rode bulls until I broke my elbow.

5 “I grew up in boxing. I competed in New Mexico and Arizona at the Silver Gloves and Golden Gloves and trained at the Michigan Junior Olympic Training Center. I always train for training. My first movie concert, I was a stuntman dubbing a boxer. It put my foot in the door of the industry.