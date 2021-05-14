Taarak Mehta Ka actor Ooltah Chashmah Bhavya Gandhi on the loss of his father: he fought Covid-19 with all his might





Bhavya Gandhi, the 23-year-old actor who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until four years ago lost his father, Vinod Gandhi, to Covid-19 on Tuesday. On Thursday, he took to his social media platform to write an emotional note to his late father. Giving details of her father’s Covid-19 diagnosis, Bhavya wrote on Instagram, Hey! I’m here just for a brief moment. Here to discuss a few things. My father received COVID on April 9 and had been under appropriate medical treatment and medical surveillance ever since. He fought COVID with all his might, he stood on the battlefield until his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING. Asking his supporters to get vaccinated to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, he added: He was, is and always will be the reason for all that is great and good in my life. My dad used to take the best care of himself with and without COVID and COVID always had it. I ask you all to get vaccinated. Don’t believe in stop stories. Getting vaccinated is the only way this deadly virus can. Bhavya also thanked the doctors who treated his father and Sonu Sood who helped him during this time. He wrote: Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and all the staff at all the hospitals he was admitted to. Thank you Sonu Sood sir, Rakesh Kothari, Narendra Hirani, Pinakin Shah and Dharpesh Chhajed for making all things available. Thank you to our family, extended family, and dearest friends who have supported us through this difficult time. Thank you for all your blessings and prayers. Speaking about the last conversation he had with his father, Bhavya rang the Hindustan Times in an interview, when we transferred him to the super-specialty hospital, he asked where are we going? I told him the name of the hospital we were taking him to. He was okay with that. I tried to assure him that I would stay strong and that he would be fine soon. He smiled and said okay. He was a very strong and motivated person. Bidding his father a final farewell, Bhavya wrote, I know wherever you are dad, you are happy. Thanks for learning everything daddy, I love you. Until next time daddy. Previously, Samay Shah, who plays Jogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for Bhavyas’ father. Samay and Bhavya and maternal cousins.







