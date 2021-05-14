Another Top Gun actor hints he’s in the sequel – Moviehole





While not announced, it looks like another of Maverick’s sweaty friends, playing volleyball from the original “Top Gun,” may be in the upcoming sequel. Talk to Reuters, actor Rick Rossovich was asked if his character Slider is making a comeback in November’s “Maverick”. Q: Are you in the suite? Rossovich: I’ll keep this a secret. I swear to keep it a secret. I could introduce myself, I don’t know, maybe I got cut, I don’t know. Q: Do you keep in touch with the cast? Rossovich: I saw them all when they were making the Maverick. I was in San Diego and they were shooting there. So we spent a few days together and it was as if time had stood still. There were tears that we kind of pinched each other. Rossovich was also asked about his involvement in the film directed by Joseph Kosinski at Yahoo! People assume you’re not in Top Gun: Maverick. Where did you ask? Not asked? Rossovich: The new film has been Tom’s passion for 30 years. He wasn’t going to do it until he got what he wanted. From what I understand, what I know of the script and the script, I think it will be a really powerful job for Tom. He always delivers. Get ready world, here’s Top Gun: Maverick. I had a little chat with Joe Kosinski. Great comrade, the director. I think he will really deliver. Paramount certainly wants to have a blockbuster, and I think everything is in place for that. I visited the set one day while they were filming in San Diego. There might be a glimpse of me in the new movie. I do not know. I did not hear. Maybe I’m not really supposed to talk about it, but my heart is there. I am 100% behind. I think it will be a good thing for the entertainment industry and for the country in general to have a film like this to rally, because like the original film, it’s Americana. It really is. Val Kilmer (Iceman) and Tom Skeritt (Viper) are also unofficially announced for the sequel, though widely reported to have movie scenes.

