Bollywood love unites South Asian community





SAATH is now a thriving arts nonprofit that recently helped raise funds for emergency relief in India due to the COVID-19 crisis there.

MINNEAPOLIS The South Asian community of Minnesota is home to over 38,000 people according to the 2010 census. Divya Maiya is the Executive Director of South Asian Arts and Theater House or SAATH. Maiya is from India. She came to the United States for college. Maiya said she moved to the Twin Cities after looking for a community. She said that she and two other South Asian friends started dancing together in Bollywood, then requests for performances started to arrive. “We started out teaching dance classes and we grew up in the theater and then now we have started producing a big Bollywood movie like theater performances,” Maiya said. It is now a fully-fledged non-profit organization that was born out of their love for Bollywood. Maiya said not only to dance, but also to create films, conduct writing workshops, yoga classes, etc. The ultimate goal is to celebrate cultural diversity and bring harmony through dance, performing arts and related South Asian traditions. “We want to break that down a bit to say ‘Hey, I’m from Bangalore or I’m from South India and I speak a language called Kannada’, and we have so many different people in our group and we can share that, “Maiya said. SAATH now has more than 120 people who find a community there. Maiya said some are not South Asians and you shouldn’t be. “It’s given that sense of family to people,” Maiya said. “The feeling of being home away from home and people have found love, people have found friendships,” she said. It is a support system that is needed at this time given the dire situation in India. Another wave of COVID-19 is ravaging the country with daily cases and recent record-setting deaths in the thousands. Access to medical care, oxygen supplies and vaccines is a cause for concern. It’s hard for Maiya to talk about the crisis. She has family there. She said a lot of people in the South Asian community are doing it. “It’s just a lot of our community, very close family and friends and all of them have someone they know who has passed away,” Maiya said. SAATH helped raise funds for AID India, but unable to do more, Maiya said they could only bring themselves to doing what they know: art in many forms, including dance. “We dance of course,” Maiya says. “We just wanted to reserve this space for people who are going through this aspect of mental health, going through family members who are in pain,” she said. Maiya said they were working on a screenplay for a show in 2021 exploring South Asians and black relations. If you want more information about SAATH, visit the website. RELATED: Asian Women Use Comedy To Fight Dehumanization And Invisibility

