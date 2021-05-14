EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan felt betrayed and it was my fault, says Ram Gopal Varma recalling Rangeela controversy: Bollywood News

Twenty-five years ago Ram Gopal Varma directed the hit film Rangeela with Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondkar. Even after all these years, the film is fresh in the memories of audiences. However, RGV and Aamir Khan never worked together again after that. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Gopal Varma explained why he and Aamir never worked after Rangeela and also touched on a controversy where he said that the actor who played the role of a waiter in the film was doing better than Aamir Khan.

Talk about why he and Aamir never worked afterwards Rangeela who was released in 1995, said Varma, Aamir Khan is an extremely dedicated, passionate and very patient person, which I am not. I’m a very impulsive guy, I want to see things happen now and Aamir wants to think about it which is good and works fantastic for him. But in terms of temperament we are very different and we did not really follow, it was a certain post misunderstanding Rangeela. I don’t have bad blood either. Temperamentally, we’re very different, it’s not about the movie itself. I am very impulsive which is my strength and weakness and he is very patient which is the exact opposite of who I am.

Years ago, Varma said in an interview that the actor who played the waiter in Rangeela does better than Aamir Khan in the scene. However, it became controversial at the time. When asked if he actually said this, Varma clarified, I am clarifying this for the thousandth time. Khalid Mohammed was interviewing me and I made a technical point. People don’t understand how a performance works. I mentioned in the context if Aamir says the line Tu idhar ghuma na ‘. Now it’s the waiter’s expression that makes people laugh. This is not the line. The line is written and Aamir said it categorically. But because so many laughs have come, we think it’s Aamir’s performance. If I had done the wrong cast of the waiter who couldn’t give a counted expression, the scene would have been flat.

This is a technical point that I was telling Khalid Mohammed and Khalid had a problem with Aamir Khan because he refused to attend a Filmfare function or something like that. He wrote the headline that the waiter was better than Aamir, citing me. And at that time, because there was no cell phone, I was somewhere in the south shooting a Telugu movie. Aamir tried to contact me and I was not available and he thought I was not in touch on purpose. It made him feel that I really said it. So he said something else in the press. By the time I met him, he wanted me to say that Khalid had lied. I said he hadn’t lied. It was my fault for expecting Khalid Mohammed to understand the technical details of how a performance works in a stage. I said it. Either he didn’t do it on purpose or he didn’t understand it, I don’t want to go into that. I said: ‘Aamir, the whole world has seen Rangeela and they loved it and this guy is in a half scene. Me saying the server is better than you, how do you think that is going to make a difference. In fact, it will come back to me, because my speech did not lead him to sign for 100 films. But okay Aamir being a very sensitive and very good human being and at that time what he was going through himself with all the industry and Khalid Mohammed thing and all that he felt betrayed and it’s my fault.

