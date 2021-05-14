Halston review: An unintentional caveat

Photo: Atushi Nishijima / Netflix

Around the middle of the third episode of Halston, through a mixture of boredom and fascination, I started counting every time someone said Halston’s name. The new Netflix limited series is about fashion designer Roy Halston, and sometimes the characters say the name to refer to the brand: this bottle says Halston! or now this is a Halston. Often it’s just part of the dialogue, a relentless verbal tic. Hello, Halston. You’re an asshole, Halston! Halston, you are a genius! You’re out of control, Halston! From somewhere in the middle of episode three until the end of the series at the end of episode five, I counted 114 Halstons, plus three times someone called him H to shake things up. .

Theres a generous way to read this absurd proliferation. As it says here, Halston’s story is all about the name. Played by Ewan McGregor, Halston is a man so desperate to become a legend that he trades his name too freely. He wanted Halston to be a tailor-made and rarefied brand, but fear and neglect turned the name into ubiquitous fodder in department stores. Once that was on everything, the name Halston meant nothing. The brand dilution is the main tragedy of the story that really speaks volumes as its subject dies of AIDS. From that perspective, Halston, Halston, Halston’s inescapable drumbeat in the dialogue could be read as an intentional recreation of the exact trap that caught Halston himself. The word becomes empty because it is omnipresent. In my opinion, the last two episodes averaged one Halston per minute.

The least charitable reading is that writing Halston is just plain lazy. This certainly seems to be the case at the dialogue level; the characters continually utter harsh and revealing proclamations to tell the viewer how to feel with each new step. There is no need to wonder if the business is doing well, and it certainly doesn’t need to be communicated through subtle and ominous changes in tone. Someone will always come to say, Halston, the business is not doing well. Likewise, in case you are never sure whether Halston is happy, chances are hell will slam a door and scream. Im Halston! I’m supposed to be happy, but I’m not!

The writing is not structurally more impressive either. The first episode opens with a sudden flashback, as if you are getting ramed in your stomach by tattooed knuckles with a tragic backstory: a sad Midwestern farmhouse, a sad child (Halston, understandably ), a screaming father, the gift of a handmade feathered hat. to cheer up her mom. There is nothing special about this flashback material; it is as smooth as a seamstress model. And yet, it is also the only true exploration of the inner life of the Halstons. Whenever the series needs to refer to a pain that drives Halstons’ ambition, it’s that sketchy caricature of an unhappy childhood. Sometimes his sadness is also due to the fact that he is a half-closed gay man, but HalstonThere is nothing left on this front either.

There’s a scene in episode three where Halston sits down with a perfumer to develop the hugely successful Halston scent, and she asks him to bring in scents that are meaningful to him. He selects orchids, tobacco and his jockstrap lovers. This is one of the best scenes in the series. McGregor finally seems to relax in the role a bit, and it’s a relief to see the protagonist sit across from a table from someone he seems to genuinely love and respect. (It helps that the perfumer is one of the few characters who doesn’t say the word Halston in every sentence, which makes for a nice change.) But it’s telling that in one of the few scenes where Halston slows down and allows its protagonist to sit down and think to himself, rather than yelling at people, taking a puff of a cigarette, snorting coke, or looking at something coldly, the three things that it provides are the same three notes Halston has found to define all his character. They are outer, superficial things, symbols intended to create meaning that ultimately point to nothing. Orchids, because he loves beautiful things. Tobacco, because he smokes with the relentless steadfastness of someone who has nothing else in his life. A jock strap, because he’s gay. With more thoughtful treatment, all three of these objects could be resonant, or they could indicate an actual glimpse of the character of Halstons. Instead, they’re like the three subject sentences of a five-paragraph essay. Orchids, tobacco and jockstraps in this essay I will

The series is not relentlessly dark. Krysta Rodriguez plays a very good Liza Minnelli, and she becomes more comfortable after performing the required Liza with a Z number and can then play the character without such a direct reference to the real woman. The sets are lush, the costumes are compelling, and while McGregors’ performance may not create depths that the writing lacks, the man can certainly smoke a cigarette.

By the end of the series, however, I no longer knew how Halston wants its audience to see the man at its center. Brand mistakes are explicitly presented as terrible mistakes, the missteps of a man who did not trust his artistic vision enough and was too influenced by greed and excess. But are we supposed to charge him for it? Are we supposed to see this as an uplifting tale? Is Halston a villain or is he the victim of circumstances? This is another case of generous reading versus less charitable interpretation. Generously, I could say that Halston intends to leave viewers with this complexity. Honestly, this is a big mess.

Still, watching the series, I couldn’t help but get stuck on the idea of ​​Halston as the cautionary character. That deluge of his name, stamped all over everything and made essentially meaningless, reminded me of someone: Ryan Murphy, who is the executive producer of Halston and has co-write credit on three of the five episodes of the miniseries (alongside frequent collaborator Ian Brennan and series creator Sharr White). Murphy is another designer who started his career with a distinctive and idiosyncratic vision, and has since grown to the point that his name no longer carries any guarantee of the style that was once his signature. Yes Halston is a story about how not to lose artistic identity, Murphy doesn’t seem motivated to take his own advice.

Towards the end of Halston, the designer was deprived of the right to market clothes under his own name and abandoned many people with whom he was once close. There is a redemption arc, one last chance for him to design something truly charming and innovative. He gives it all his attention, he directs all his care and creativity to the task. It doesn’t earn him any money or undo all of his past mistakes, but it is a glorious demonstration that the man has not lost his talent or skills, even though he has lost control of his. last name. It’s a nice note to end, but this scene doesn’t save Halston. It just gives me hope that Murphy will reach this point in his career one day as well, and that when that happens he will be free from all of the ultrasuede ghosts that haunt this image of Roy Halston.