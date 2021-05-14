The Irish-American actor who traded Hollywood for a globetrotter

IT WAS almost ten years ago, but I still remember reading about this guy who was trying to find the courage to settle down.

Not the sort of thing we usually associate with courage. In the heroic sense of the word Hemingway.

But it looks like this guy had married once and had a child he clearly adored. And he started dating an extremely beautiful and extremely patient Dublin woman, and they were planning on getting married. Finally.

But, you know, it takes courage. To leave this single life behind.

So this guy needed to clear his head. A walk in the area? A bike ride?

No. En route to Costa Rica and the wilds of the Amazon, and even Hemingways loved Kilimanjaro.

Because this guy also worked for National Geographic Traveler magazine for several years.

Sure, he was born and raised in Jersey, where I live these days, but when this guy went on vacation it wasn’t for cheesesteaks in Wildwood.

Some people are lucky in life. They work hard, work harder, and sometimes are really (really) lucky.

It’s that guy.

Because our friend flies to Costa Rica and marries a Dublin girl? This is his second career.

Before all of this, he was a star in a little movie called Pretty in Pink. And St. Elmos Fire, and less than zero.

Such is the life of Irish American actor turned globetrotter Andrew McCarthy.

He released a new book. You might have seen him on a talk show or on a magazine cover.

Oh, Andrew. Still Blane after all these years.

This is the character that McCarthy played all those years ago in Pretty in Pink. Very rich. Dressed like a Gap model in high school even though he was over 30 than 18.

And so dreamy Molly Ringwald just can’t stop chasing him even though she’s on the wrong side of the slopes.

When I was in high school on Staten Island, Mollys on the wrong side of the slopes was the place I wanted to be!

And yet, Blane had to struggle to find out if this was the girl for him!

The more things change …

Let’s be clear. I loved those classic ’80s teen movies. And maybe part of their appeal was how non-ethnic they weren’t.

Cliques and class, money and status. But no Irish, Italian, Black or Hispanic to make things even more complicated.

As good as those movies are, Blane’s characters – that damn Andrew McCarthy – usually ended the movie with money, status, and the pretty redhead on the wrong side of the runway.

And as the ’90s kicked in, deep down inside I was probably happy to see things getting a bit meager for Blane, uh, Andrew, after the weekend at Bernies.

But it turns out he wrote glossy travel books and magazines. Get in touch with his Irish roots.

In fact, walking by the side of the road and thinking of my great-great-grandfather walking that road is an interesting thing, he told the Washington Post a few years ago, after contributing an essay in a book called Journeys Home: Inspiring Stories, Plus Tips and Strategies for Finding Your Family History.

And standing on that hill, to think my great-grandfather stood there as a young man and left him and knew he would never come back – what a terrifying journey that must have been for all these people who have. left Ireland knowing it was only one – road trip. I think it’s a bit heroic.

It seems that the years have also brought Andrew a poetic appreciation for his ancestors.

Well, don’t have it all now!

And in case you might think that Ringwald fell on her face after making such a quick start, you should know that she is still acting. When she’s not singing on stage. Or write a new novel. Or translate another – from French!

Shaking his head. For 30 years now.

Couldn’t you be young movie stars? Had to continue to struggle, to work and to explore?

While the rest of us are figuring out what to do on this side of the slopes.

