Entertainment
The Irish-American actor who traded Hollywood for a globetrotter
IT WAS almost ten years ago, but I still remember reading about this guy who was trying to find the courage to settle down.
Not the sort of thing we usually associate with courage. In the heroic sense of the word Hemingway.
But it looks like this guy had married once and had a child he clearly adored. And he started dating an extremely beautiful and extremely patient Dublin woman, and they were planning on getting married. Finally.
But, you know, it takes courage. To leave this single life behind.
So this guy needed to clear his head. A walk in the area? A bike ride?
No. En route to Costa Rica and the wilds of the Amazon, and even Hemingways loved Kilimanjaro.
Because this guy also worked for National Geographic Traveler magazine for several years.
Sure, he was born and raised in Jersey, where I live these days, but when this guy went on vacation it wasn’t for cheesesteaks in Wildwood.
Some people are lucky in life. They work hard, work harder, and sometimes are really (really) lucky.
It’s that guy.
Because our friend flies to Costa Rica and marries a Dublin girl? This is his second career.
Before all of this, he was a star in a little movie called Pretty in Pink. And St. Elmos Fire, and less than zero.
Such is the life of Irish American actor turned globetrotter Andrew McCarthy.
He released a new book. You might have seen him on a talk show or on a magazine cover.
Oh, Andrew. Still Blane after all these years.
This is the character that McCarthy played all those years ago in Pretty in Pink. Very rich. Dressed like a Gap model in high school even though he was over 30 than 18.
And so dreamy Molly Ringwald just can’t stop chasing him even though she’s on the wrong side of the slopes.
When I was in high school on Staten Island, Mollys on the wrong side of the slopes was the place I wanted to be!
And yet, Blane had to struggle to find out if this was the girl for him!
The more things change …
Let’s be clear. I loved those classic ’80s teen movies. And maybe part of their appeal was how non-ethnic they weren’t.
Cliques and class, money and status. But no Irish, Italian, Black or Hispanic to make things even more complicated.
As good as those movies are, Blane’s characters – that damn Andrew McCarthy – usually ended the movie with money, status, and the pretty redhead on the wrong side of the runway.
And as the ’90s kicked in, deep down inside I was probably happy to see things getting a bit meager for Blane, uh, Andrew, after the weekend at Bernies.
But it turns out he wrote glossy travel books and magazines. Get in touch with his Irish roots.
In fact, walking by the side of the road and thinking of my great-great-grandfather walking that road is an interesting thing, he told the Washington Post a few years ago, after contributing an essay in a book called Journeys Home: Inspiring Stories, Plus Tips and Strategies for Finding Your Family History.
And standing on that hill, to think my great-grandfather stood there as a young man and left him and knew he would never come back – what a terrifying journey that must have been for all these people who have. left Ireland knowing it was only one – road trip. I think it’s a bit heroic.
It seems that the years have also brought Andrew a poetic appreciation for his ancestors.
Well, don’t have it all now!
And in case you might think that Ringwald fell on her face after making such a quick start, you should know that she is still acting. When she’s not singing on stage. Or write a new novel. Or translate another – from French!
Shaking his head. For 30 years now.
Couldn’t you be young movie stars? Had to continue to struggle, to work and to explore?
While the rest of us are figuring out what to do on this side of the slopes.
(Contact Trottoirs at tdeignan.blogspot.com)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]