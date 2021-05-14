Bollywood stars wish Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 good health and happiness









ANI |

Update: May 14, 2021 2:47 P.M. IS

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): As today marks the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Bollywood stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and many more have come together turned to social networks to send their most sincere greetings to their fans.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actor took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with his brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and sent his best wishes to his fans on the occasion of Eid.



She wrote: “Eid Mubarak. Hope and pray for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone. Inshallah better times ahead for all of us.”

Wishing for peace and good health, Kiara tweeted: “#EidMubarak. God bless us all with good health and peace. Keep everyone safe.”



“Eid Mubarak everyone May your loved ones always be peaceful and blessed!” Jacqueline wrote, sharing a photo of a floral tiara on Twitter.



Taking a walk down memory lane, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered the late husband and superstar Rishi Kapoor while expressing his wishes on the festival.

She posted a collage from the movie ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ starring Rishi and herself. The image read: “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak.”

In addition to the message, she wrote: “Eid Mubarak. Chaand Mubarak. Love and hugs. (EID ul FITAR) .Eid Mubarak.”

“The plan for today is to eat pure khurma and carry on with tons of positive energy and strength 🙂 I miss my Eidi and the excitement we as children would have to get it # nostalgic #CovidWarrior, ”tweeted Bhumi Pednekar as he revealed his plans. on celebrating Eid this year amid the pandemic.



Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and sent her good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid.



Emraan Hashmi wished everyone good health and happiness in a Twitter post.



Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a sunny selfie sporting a black outfit and extended Eid greetings.

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt sent a message to spread love and celebrate the festival by showing compassion and gratitude in difficult times. He shared the post on his Instagram story.



In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, let’s hope we can leave these difficult times together for a time of happiness, compassion and peace. Eid Mubarak! (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos