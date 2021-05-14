Bollywood wishes, quotes, greetings and songs to share on Eid ul Fitr this year

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The holy month of Ramadan has come to an end and Muslims are busy welcoming Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, by celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr 2021. On this day, family members and relatives gather to break the fast and express gratitude by offering prayer to Allah. Also known as Meethi Eid, is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, but in India the day is celebrated one day after observing the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. Also this year, people will not be able to celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2021 on a large scale due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, don’t worry, we have brought you some warm wishes, moving messages and songs that will keep the party mode going. So what are you waiting for, share these greetings with your family and friends and wish them, Eid Mubarak!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 wishes

Eid is a day to be grateful to Allah for all of His heavenly blessings upon us. I wish you a happy Eid!

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities for success for you! Eid Mubarak.

May Allah pour out His most beautiful blessings on Eid. I wish you a happy Eid ul Fitr!

May peace, security, good health and prosperity be yours. Eid Mubarak!

Have a nice day with your family and loved ones. Eid Mubarak!

May you find a million reasons to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousandfold and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!

On this auspicious day of Eid, accept Allah’s blessings with all your heart and forget the sorrows that weigh on our souls. Wishing you would become wiser and more charming every day!

I pray to Allah to have answered all your prayers and to give you the strength to make your dreams come true. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Happy Eid UL FITR!

I wish you and your family a life of health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah bestow His mercy on us all. Eid Mubarak!

Brothers and sisters, friends and family, Eid Mubarak to all of you. From the bottom of my heart, I pray that the Almighty will make our lives beautiful and our struggles meaningful.

Eid is finally here to honor us with happiness and prosperity. May this day be always so happy for us. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Quotes

Eid Ka Chand kare sabki muradein puri, Mile sabko dheron khushiyan aur na rahe koi tamanna adhuri. Eid mubarak

Kuch is qadr pak ho rishta tere aur mother darmiyan, Jaise Taqreeb-e-Eid Aur Mah-e-Ramzan Ka. Eid Mubarak simple dost.

Chand ki pehli dastak pe Chand Mubarak kehte hain, Sab se pehle hum aapko Eid Mubarak kehte hain.

Eid Mubarak

Aapko aur aapke gharwalon ko eid mubarak

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Eid Mubarak.

“It is you we adore, and you, we ask for help” – The Holy Quran

“Show forgiveness, speak for justice and avoid the ignorant” – The Holy Quran

“May you continue to become wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and may Allah bless you with whatever you desire today. Happy Eid!

Greetings Eid-ul-Fitr 2021

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and may Allah bless you with whatever you desire today. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless with kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak.

May your sincere prayers be answered and may you be blessed with Allah’s most beautiful blessings. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

To my friends, sending warm wishes and love, special prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Fitr!

In the midst of the global health crisis, here is my Dua: May Allah heal the world and bring peace. I wish you a very happy Eid!

On this Eid prayer so that people all over the world will have smiles on their faces. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

I won’t be meeting you at Eid this year, but best wishes will be sent to you. I wish you a blessed Eid. Eid Mubarak!

This is the day when we must pay homage to the divine light for all the wonderful things around us. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid! The day is synonymous with love and peace. I wish you all happiness, good health and peace of mind

On this auspicious day of Eid, may all your wishes be granted and may you find happiness and peace.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 songs:

Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar)

Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodha Akbar)

Arziyaan (Delhi 6)

Piya Haji Ali (Fiza)

Bismillah (Studio Coke)

I wish our readers a safe and prosperous Eid Mubarak!

Posted by:

Niharika Sanjeeiv