Sonam Kapoor in Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood Celebrities Wish Fans Eid Mubarak





Given the current situation, in which the world is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic, the way festivals are celebrated has changed. Now we are housebound and send our greetings to our loved ones using social media. Today, on the occasion of Eid, our favorite celebrities also poured out their Eid Mubarak wishes on the Internet. BOLLYWOOD CELEBRITIES EID WISHES Sonam Kapoor has shared a clip from his first film, Saawariya, to wish his fans, Eid Mubarak. She wrote, Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers (sic). Shahid Kapoor, who will soon be seen in the Hindi-language remake of the sports film Telugu, Jersey, took to his official Twitter account to wish his fans. He wrote, Chand Mubarak. Eid Mubarak (sic). Chand mubarak. Eid Mubarak. Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 14, 2021 Bhumi Pednekar plans to make the most of the day by savoring pure Khurma. She also misses the excitement she had in her childhood. Eid Mubarak Todays plan is to eat pure khurma and carry on with tons of positive energy and strength 🙂 My Eidi and the excitement we as kids would have to get it. Eid Mubarak

The plan for today is to eat pure khurma and carry on with tons of positive energy and strength 🙂 I miss my Eidi and the excitement we as children would have to get it #nostalgic #CovidWarrior Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 14, 2021 Preity Zinta wished everyone good health for Eid. She tweeted, Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating! May the Divine give us strength, good health and happiness in the coming year. #ting #EidMubarak (sic). Eid Mubarak to all who celebrate! May the Divine give us strength, good health and happiness in the coming year. #thing #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/D6AuOF1s8U Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2021 Praying for everyone’s safety and health on Eid, Sidharth Malhotra wrote a sweet message for his fans on Twitter. “In this Eid, pray for the health and safety of people all over the world. Stay blessed. Stay safe. #EidMubarak,” he said. On this Eid, prayers for the health and safety of people around the world.

Remain blessed. Be careful.#EidMubarak Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 14, 2021 Veteran actor Dharmendra also greeted his fans on Twitter by posting a photo that reads Eid Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/1vephVmbEJ Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 14, 2021 Sara Ali Khan prayed for the happiness and safety of all. Eid Mubarak Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone (sic). She also gave fans hope, saying, “Inshallah better times ahead for all of us (sic). “ Eid-ul-Fitr is the last day of the holy month of Ramadan. READ ALSO | Abhishek Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, Bollywood tells Eid Mubarak to fans READ ALSO | Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan fans call his latest Eid blockbuster film







