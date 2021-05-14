Dave Bautista really wants to be seen as a top actor

Dave Bautista as zombie killing expert Scott Ward in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. (Photo: Netflix)

SINGAPORE Dave Bautista a has long fueled the desire to become a serious dramatic actor instead of just being an action star, an image he struggled to shake off before things changed with his turn as a “replicant” rebel in Blade Runner 2049, which was critically acclaimed in 2017. With her first starring role in Zack Snyder’s zombie flick Army Of the Dead, which hits Netflix on May 21, Bautista believes the film will establish her as “a very solid track “and” a well-rounded actor “.

Speaking to reporters in Singapore at a virtual stadium to promote Army Of The Dead, the 52-year-old actor, known for his supporting role as Guardians of the Galaxy member Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said: “This is the opportunity that I have been waiting for a long time. I wanted to work with Zack, and I would also have the opportunity to accomplish a lot as an actor, and to establish myself as a man of foreground, which I hope this film will do for me. “

The setting of Army Of The Dead is a Las Vegas that has been overrun by zombies and isolated from the rest of human society. Bautista played Scott Ward, a former soldier who was hired to lead a team to break into a casino safe in the middle of the land of the living dead and collect $ 200 million in cash. Meanwhile, he must face a race of physically superior “alpha” zombies and mend his relationship with his estranged daughter.

Scott Ward seeks to mend his relationship with estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell). (Photo: Netflix)

The American wrestler-turned-actor, who is of Greek-Filipino descent, said he appreciates the emotional range the role gives him. “I feel like right now it’s the perfect movie at the perfect time. I really think that establishes me as a very solid leader because there are so many layers to Scott Ward. there aren’t many opportunities where an actor, in general, but certainly an actor like me can not only play a badass, but also play someone who is really looking to redeem himself, a dad who just wants to reconnect with his girl. So I feel like I’ve really accomplished a lot in this movie area … I think this is a huge, huge opportunity for me and I hope people embrace the movie as much as I think they will … I’m very proud of it, and I hope it opens doors for people to see me as a well-rounded actor. “

Bautista also told Digital Spy that he turned down a role in Suicide Squad 2, which director James Gunn wrote especially for him, because Snyder’s film gave him his first lead role. He was sorry to turn down Gunn, his good friend he worked with in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies, but Gunn understood his decision. Bautista also wanted to “build a relationship with Netflix” not to mention that he had “paid a lot more money” for the movie Zombie Heist.

Snyder, who is now famous for his DC superhero movies, had previously directed another zombie flick in his Dawn Of The Dead remake. But Bautista said Snyder caught his attention as a filmmaker with his 2007 film 300. The two had been in talks to develop another film that Bautista called it “really an acting piece,” which he was pursuing. for years, but the project has not. t pan. Then Snyder approached Bautista for Army Of The Dead.

Director Zack Snyder (in white T-shirt) and Dave Bautista on the set of Army Of The Dead. (Photo: Netflix)

“When Army Of The Dead first caught my eye, I wasn’t at all interested, because I thought it would just be another action movie,” Bautista said. “I didn’t know who the character was, what the script was. I didn’t know anything other than it was a zombie heist movie, and I was just like, no, I think I’ll pass it on a until I read the script. I thought, man, this is really great and then I had a conversation about what he wanted to do and how he saw the movie visually, and also how he saw it. Scott’s character … and I jumped all over the place. ”

The actor added, “The emotional part is always a challenge for me, but it’s also why I love it, why I love acting, and it’s also why I love the script and why I fell. character and role lover and I Because the action, you know, for me, it’s predictable, it’s easy. You’d expect me to do something like that, you wouldn’t expect that. that I’m, you know, an emotional guy who’s really just trying to take care of his daughter. That’s what this movie has, that’s what it does, that’s what Scott Ward brings to the movie. because he can be a very loving and caring father, but he can also be a zombie killing machine. Opportunities like that for me as a performer, they just don’t come very often. ”

