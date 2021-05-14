Shabana Azmi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi, Iqbal Khan, Fardeen Khan on the subdued Eid party: Bollywood News





It’s a very low-key Eid this year for Bollywood, with most of the fraternity choosing to forgo the festivities altogether. Said Nawazuddin Siddiqui, That spirit of joy that you feel on a festive occasion is lost. When you think of so many people getting sick and losing their lives, what reason can you have for celebrating? On the other hand, actor Sharib Hashmi believes Eid is a reason to feel joy in these difficult times. I feel that in this time of crisis, these festive moments bring a big smile on our faces. But we should celebrate them with all of the lockdown guidelines in mind and take every possible precaution and create a safe environment around us. And please just make virtual hugs this Eid. Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar miss the big date they have every year for Eid. However, Shabana sees isolation as the necessity of the hour. I think a quiet party can provide a bit of a respite from the gloomy feeling we all experience collectively, but it shouldn’t be turned into a public affair. You have to be very aware and very sensitive to the fact that many have lost their loved ones to this pandemic. The famous actress feels her time celebrating by helping those in need. Celebrate at home and do your part in any way you can to alleviate the suffering.In my father’s hometown, Mijwan, the Mijwan Welfare Society is running a Covid Rahat program that provides oxygen concentrators, food and accelerates recovery. vaccination campaign in rural areas. TV and OTT actor Iqbal Khan believes any elaborate celebration would be inappropriate. “Locked or not locked, the celebration should never be extravagant. And so much has happened in the past year and a half that we should spend Eid praying that we come out of this pandemic and out of strength. for those who have lost their loved ones, that point would not be Islamic. “ Concludes Fardeen Khan, “My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones and are suffering from Covid. I am simply grateful for all that I have.” Also read: Shabana Azmi to stay safe and sane during Covid BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

