Next Generation Dies At 106 – Daily Star Trek News





MAY 13, 2021 – Star Trek: The Next Generation Guest star Norman Lloyd, who played Captain Picards’ mentor Professor Galen in the sixth season episode The Chase, has died. Lloyd, whose career spanned more than eight decades and took him alongside Hollywood legends like Alfred Hitchcock and Charlie Chaplin, was 106 when he died Tuesday in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his son Michael to The Associated Press. Lloyds TNG The guest role as famed Federation archaeologist Galen was brief but memorable, providing insight into Jean-Luc Picard and his time at Starfleet Academy. In the reference book Star Trek: The Next Generation 365, episode director Jonathan Frakes said of Lloyd, he was a wonderful storyteller and a brilliant actor. We were very lucky to have this guy on our show. Lloyd has had a long and exciting career, detailed in a retrospective by the British newspaper The Guardian. Starting out in theater at the age of 17, Lloyd was a founding member of Orson Welles’ famous theater group Mercury in the 1930s. His screen career began in television in 1939, and three years later, he started a long friendship with Alfred Hitchcock, playing a villain in the classic movie Hitchcock, Saboteur. His promising career was sidelined during McCarthy Hollywood’s famous witch hunts, after which Hitchcock helped him find work as a producer and director. Lloyds’ acting career was revived in the 1970s, and in 1982 he returned to television for what is probably his best known role, Dr. Auschlander in the medical drama, Saint-Elsewhere, which lasted six years. Subsequently, his acting career took him to play roles on the big screen in films like Circle of Missing Poets, and the lead roles of guests on shows such as Star Trek and The murder she wrote. Her most recent appearance, at the age of 101, was in the 2015 comedy Rail accident. Please join us at the Daily Star Trek News in offering our condolences to the Norman Lloyds family.

