Sounds of the offseason | Culture & Leisure

Summer is fast approaching. For now, we are enjoying the calmer pace of the offseason.

At least that’s what the Telluride Tourist Board website says about this time of year.

But as the lights change and the weather warms, the transfer warehouse has opened its doors and (metaphorically) patting its toes, not cooling its jets. There’s no time to waste: People crave music right now, said Austin Halpern, Exhibitions and Events Manager at Telluride Arts. We were constantly taking visitors off the streets. They instantly come inside as soon as they hear the music.

It is easy to hear the music, given that this is an open-air warehouse.

In fact, the lack of a roof on this charming decrepit stone building has proven to be so successful over the past year or so that Telluride Arts intends to retain this feature, rather than ditch it, in its redesign of the building. historical.

New plans underway will certainly incorporate more open space, Halpern said.

A bonus of the warehouse in addition to its wide open roof and windows, which help attract curious customers, is the night sky above (complementary features of nature, one might say, to music stars on the scene). The warehouse is very good at broadcasting sounds far, maybe even being too good at it.

We actually had a hard stop on the amplified sound around 10:30 p.m., Halpern said. Which brings us to the Friday night event, the Silent Disco.

This is our second of those, Halpern allowed. Hosted by DJ Harry from Boulder, the music (which only you can hear) focuses on high-energy electronic sounds, mixed with punk. Only you can hear it and, well, other paying customers can too. But foreigners cannot. This is because the customers will receive headphones.

We hope people will put on their headphones and dance in their pods. It should be a lot of fun, Halpern said.

On Saturday there is a much anticipated return from Cousin Curtiss, Halpern said. Every time he plays, it’s a blast. He’s super talented; he is usually alone. This time he collaborates with Chris Harden, Anneke Dean and Warren Gilbreath.

Friday and Saturday nights in the warehouse are paid shows that start around 7 p.m. and continue into the evening. One of the best things about this space, however, is the fading light, and a Thursday night concert series dubbed Twilight at the Transfer is designed to take advantage of that.

It’s interesting, says Halpern. The north side of this space retains sunlight the longest. This is where Old Greg the truck is parked.

The truck bed retains daylight the longest, according to Halpern, so when the sun begins to set, it naturally lingers the longest on the musician using the truck bed as a stage. The placement of the truck just so, and the effect of the bright early evening light on it a more natural and compelling artistic spotlight than any Hollywood device could be fluke rather than deliberate staging, said Halpern laughing. What isn’t in question is what happens next: as the light starts to fade, you look east, and the Ballard and Ajax peaks start to have an alpine glow on them, Halpern said.

In short, the canyon of the box begins to work its magic as the music begins. Said Halpern: It’s really pretty much our favorite time of day. Free entry; the alpenglow effect mixed with music is priceless.

For a full calendar of events, visit telluridearts.org.