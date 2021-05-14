Hollywood Bowl 2021 reopens: a behind-the-scenes look

Cock-a-doodle Doo!

Sound bursts merrily from the giant speakers flanking the Hollywood Bowl hatch hull on a recent overcast afternoon. The historic venue is waking up after an 18-month hibernation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled an entire season for the first time in 98 years and accelerated the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s plunge into a staggering $ 105 million budget deficit. dollars.

Days before the dress rehearsal for the reopening of the Bowls ahead of the free Saturday concert for essential workers, an invisible technician with a sense of humor tests the sound system as a dozen masked workers clear the stage and adjust the lights housed in the giant halo. hovering above.

Social distancing rules will reduce audience capacity from the usual 17,500, but if California fully reopens by June 15, according to Governor Gavin Newsoms’ plan, the Bowl will likely be able to function at over 80. %.

The instruments of LA Phil musicians wait, socially distanced, in a new tented outdoor orchestra lounge at the Hollywood Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Bassoonist Evan Kuhlmann in the Bowls Orchestra’s lounge on rehearsal day for the Bowls reopening. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Throughout the pandemic, LA Phil President and CEO Chad Smith has maintained laser focus on one primary goal: the resumption of live entertainment. If infections remained stubbornly high, his team would put on shows for 100 people, for 1000, for 4000.

There was this institutional determination of the board and the musicians and the staff, regardless of the size of the audience, we were going to put on concerts, Smith says. Finances can be terrible, but we have decided that if we can do concerts, we have to do concerts, we run the venue as the stewards of the community.

The artists were just as impatient. Hollywood Bowl general manager and vice president of presentation Laura Connelly, who oversees unconventional programming, recalls the day in April when Newsom unexpectedly announced the June target date for the full reopening of the Gavin Bomb. , Connelly calls her.

Our phones started to explode. Managers and agents started calling and asking: What does this mean for my artist? Are you booking? Can you keep the date? Said Connelly. Once Newsom said those words, things really sped up in a good way because now we had a sense of what we could do.

But what does it take to reopen one of the world’s most famous sites amid a pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 Americans?

It requires making COVID-19 security the founding principle of your operation, says Smith, and engaging in a programming dashboard like never before. If reopening the Bowl is like riding a bike, says Smith, the organization has swapped a Tour de France Cannondale for a unicycle.

It’s a step-by-step process, how our ticket office works, how we run our food service, and how we think about parking at the Bowl, Smith says. Our production department organizes high caliber performances in a fundamentally changed environment. You have to reconsider everything you take for granted because the protocols require it.

The benches are wrapped in plastic to maintain social distancing around the Hollywood Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mona Patel is overseeing COVID-19 security. As Vice President of Human Resources and General Counsel, she checks the ever-changing county guidelines on a daily basis and feeds that information back to the team. Patel hired a COVID-19 monitor, Rose Doylemason, a former HR assistant and receptionist at LA Phil who, after being fired, worked as an assistant site manager at the COVID-19 test center at Dodger Stadiums.

COVID monitors will roam the bowl when it reopens, reminding customers to wear a mask and maintain the appropriate distance in the lines.

Patel says she is doing her best to rehire most of the 300 seasonal workers who were laid off from the Bowl last year. This staff would normally number around 1,000, but this year it will be around 800 due to reduced hearing capacity.

The reduced capacity also explains why the Bowl brings in about half of the usual summer revenue of around $ 65 million, Smith says. But that’s still a huge improvement over what the organization expected to do in January.

Capacity is much more robust thanks to Bowls’ recently announced vaccination policy, which reserves 85% of seats for fully vaccinated guests. The remaining 15% goes to those who might not be vaccinated but who can show negative results on a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of a performance.

Ingrid Chun, second violin, and Barry Gold, cello, take to the Hollywood Bowl stage for a rehearsal on Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Master electrician Andy Kassan watches from the stage during the rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

As Vice President of Marketing, Nora Brady is responsible for integrating security protocols into the ticketing process and promotional materials. When people go to buy a ticket, they should check that they have been fully immunized at least two weeks before the concert. Proof of vaccination must be presented at the boarding gate. If the ticket buyer is not vaccinated, the Bowls website directs the person to requirements for a COVID-19 test.

App messaging is under development so that if digital vaccination records become available, guests will be prompted to pick them up for entry.

The season announced by the Bowl this week is the fourth incarnation of a plan that saw the light of day in September and was rescheduled in spurts as the pandemic tore its unpredictable path across the world.

The LA Phil normally takes about two years to schedule the classic portion of a Bowl season, says vice president of artistic planning Meghan Martineau. His team has organized around twenty concerts for this season in a few months.

You don’t have a schedule and you don’t know what the ramp-up will look like, says Martineau. And that’s kinda impossible when you’re dealing with 104 orchestral musicians who aren’t allowed to sit all together on stage.

LA Phils’ first solo violin, Martin Chalifour. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

String musicians will be masked and at least six feet apart, wind instruments at least 12 feet. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Current county guidelines require string and percussion players to maintain a distance of six feet. For brass players who cannot wear masks, the distance extends to 12 feet. These guidelines have changed as the county scours the color-coded states reopening plan. LA County is currently in the yellow level (moderate risk), but this plan could become obsolete on June 15.

Starting from this hypothesis, Martineau relies on the presence of at least 65 or 70 musicians on stage, which will allow to interpret the exuberant compositions of Tchaikovsky and the great daring symphonies of Mahler instead of the modest room rate that she was looking for. to book. before.

It was Dan Songs’ job to see that the stage and the orchestra were back to normal. Safety equipment and rigging harnesses were the first to be replaced. The LA Phil used the stage as a television and film studio during the pandemic, but it was never expected to go out for an extended period, says Song, vice president of philharmonic and production. Some systems had been inactive for so long that there was some suspense as to whether they would restart or not.

We took off the protective covers and looked at what we had, he said. Our iconic speaker system that hangs under the shell mounted beautifully and turned on beautifully, and it was a huge sigh of relief.

Dudamel leads LA Phil in rehearsal Wednesday. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The orchestra has played virtual shows and tried their best to stay in shape, but Song knows that the muscles needed for regular repetitive play probably need to be exercised more.

With a little of that exercise comes a great dose of adrenaline and excitement during Wednesday night dress rehearsals in front of an audience of around 400 family and friends spread across the vast sea of ​​benches and boxes. under a setting sun.

Happy to see you again! read the digital monitors beside the stage as Smith picks up the microphone to talk about what it means to be together again in this place. Dudamel tells the audience that the next composition, Samuel Barbers Adagio for Strings, will be performed in honor of the lives lost due to the pandemic.

He climbs on the podium. The orchestra begins to play. Members of the public kiss their pod mates and the eyes shine with tears. As the final note fades, Dudamel places his hands over his heart. There is a long, impenetrable silence before a round of sustained applause.