Entertainment
12 Bollywood couples who met on set and fell in love somewhere between the lights, the camera and the action
As they opened his eyes, they hit hers. The impact was so strong that he almost threw them together. Love at first sight works this way.
Bollywood movies always have a dreamy love story woven into them. With lavish sets, a calming soundtrack, and cheesy dance moves, the story sometimes turns from reel to reality.
While some relationships have blossomed, a number of relationships have collapsed over time. Today we list some celebrities who fell in love on sets while filming.
1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Love between DeepVeerfloweryon sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. It isallegedlysaid that while filming a kissing scene, the two continued even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali called cut. They kept their relationship a secret for a long time and finally got married in December 2018 at Lake Como.
2. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Apparentlythat was the movie Tashan where Saifeena played opposite each other and sparks flew. After breaking up with Shahid Kapoor, Bebo found her Prince Charming (literally) in Saif. After dating for a few years, they moved in together and ended up getting married in 2012.
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Before marrying Junior Bachchan, Aish made headlines for havingallegeddeals with actors like Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. While filming for Mani Ratnams Guru, the duowould havefell head over heels in love with each other and finally got married in 2007. Later, the gorgeous couple also appeared in the movies. Raavan, Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2.
4. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
Khiladi KumarallegedlyImmediately fell head over heels in love with the actress while filming for Filmfare Magazine in Mumbai. Later during the shooting of the film Khiladi international, their friendship turned into a serious relationship. The couple have now been together for over two decades and have two children, Aarav and Nitaara.
5. Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh
According toreports, the love between this duo blossomed during their debut with the film Tujhe meri kasam. The two became best friends during the filming and quickly started to see each other. After dating for 9 long years, the lovebirds finally got married in 2012. They also worked together in movies. masks and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.
6. Kajol and Ajay Devgn
An emblematic example of attracting opposites, this coupleApparentlymet for the first time on the sets of Hulchul. She was at the peak of her career when she hooked up with this up-and-coming actor in 1999. They are now parents of two adorable children and have been seen together in Dil Kya Kare, Ishq, U Me Aur Hum, Raju Chacha and Tanhaji: the unsung warriors.
7. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Even though they both belonged to two completely different worlds, the Cupid found his way. In 2013, they met while filming a TV commercial.Apparently, they clicked perfectly and became friends. They quickly began to be spotted together at different events. In 2017, the couple had the most dreamy wedding in Tuscany.
8. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
The hot couple met on film sets Alone, as they both left their previous long-term relationships. They instantly clicked with each other andApparentlystarted dating. the Monkey lover finally tied the knot in 2016 and have been doing strong together ever since.
9. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
This stylish couple worked together in the movies Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, 99 years old and Go Goa Gone. According toreports, they fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoondte reh jaaoge. In 2014, the duo got engaged in Paris and finally got married in 2015.
10. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor
Apparently, the duo met for the first time on the film sets Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and the rumor mill began to bubble. It ismentionnedthat Katrina was dating Salman Khan and that Ranbir was dating Deepika Padukone when they both fell in love with each other. The duo dated for over six years until they broke up in 2015.
11. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Apparently, the two met while filming the movie Fukrey and instantly become good friends. In 2017, the couple made their relationship official when they attended the Venice Film Festival with him for the premiere of their Hollywood film. Victoria and Abdul.
12. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan
Usually, couples fall in love on coffee dates, but for this duo, it was different.Apparently, they were filming a sensational commercial for Mr. Coffee and fell in love as soon as they saw each other. They dated for five years and got married in 1998. However, they separated in 2017.
Which couple do you think had the most amazing chemistry?
