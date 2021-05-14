New series demonstrates why cooking isn’t a place for Bollywood celebrities – Leisure News

The stars eat, but they can’t be bothered to cook. This is the key to learning that you take away from Star vs Food, a show + discovery. There’s a lot of boasting about the lack of cooking skills, at least from the celebrities featured in the first three episodes. Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is very happy to let her husband Saif Ali Khan don the chef’s hat; Karan Johar hadn’t chopped an onion in his life before the show; and Arjun Kapoor doesn’t even go into the kitchen to make toast. This ignorance-is-bliss attitude is what the makers hope will translate into a little fun in the kitchen. But, there is hardly any. That’s until Sanjay Kapoor walks in as guest of Arjuns (episode 3) and gives a preview of what a Kapoor family dinner looks like. Everything is sneaky and laughs.

For a cooking show, there is little cooking done by the stars. Kareena makes pizza from scratch and has three friends who are fed other dishes before finally tasting Triple K pizza (stuffed burrata and pesto). Karan Johar prepares sushi and curry katsu in Mizu, the current Bollywood hotspot. He also endeavors to make conversation with his guests, actresses Saiyami Kher and Mrunal Thakur. Arjun makes chapel kebab and laal maas, but at lunchtime there is a spread because the Kapoors always want more food than the people on the table. Masque’s chef Prateek Sadhu takes care of the electric cooker, entrusting Malaika Arora with chopping only one onion, marinating the fish, and announcing the ingredients that go into a Malabar fish curry. Most episodes end with a boring question-and-answer game that stands out with its forced laughs.

The problem with a format like Star vs Food is that if celebrities seem to try too hard to be themselves and the food on display doesn’t make you hungry (the mask being an exception), there’s not much. to do. Indian viewers’ appetites for cooking shows are now more refined with shows like MasterChef Australia, The Great British Baking Show, The Chef Show, Chefs Table and others raising the bar. Star vs Food is as artificial as Hindi movies. The neophytes enter the kitchen and all goes well. The stars, however, also fail.

Read India Today magazine by downloading the latest issue: https://www.indiatoday.com/emag