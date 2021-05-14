Bollywood producer SNMD Sarkar wishes happy Eid Ul Fitr to the entire Muslim community





SNMD Sarkar, CEO of Travelkaroo wishes Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and is celebrated by Muslims around the world. Across the country, the pandemic has urged people to stay indoors and believers are avoiding congregations in mosques. Islam is the religion of peace and yet all believers understand the precautionary measures of Covid-19 to contain the spread of the pandemic. Sarkar said: “When Ramzan was last observed, we never imagined there would be so much difficulty this time around. Now that we have entered the crisis, we have observed this holy month with patience, sensitivity and selflessness. As a community, we must be aware that we are not breaking any rules by becoming complacent with the rules. On this special occasion, he says, TravelKaroo is the big push for the travel industry. TravelKaroo will improve the circulation of the public in air transport, which would infuse money through booking tickets, paying 50% of your ticket price so that you only pay 50% yourself. Due to the financial crisis, people are forced to travel by train or bus rather than by plane. It seems strange because we have financial help for everything from home loans to personal loans for marriage, housewares, vehicles, etc. When it comes to ticket financing, TravelKaroo is the first company to launch ticket financing into the market. Financing your air travel is not just a matter of luxury, it is a primary and essential need of the present day. Eid-ul-Fitr means “feast of breaking the fast,” thus declaring the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The spirit behind the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr is to express thanks to Allah for giving Muslims the courage to observe fasting throughout the month of Ramadan. The festival encourages charity, especially to the poor on this auspicious occasion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos