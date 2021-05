EastEnders Actor Himesh Patel Supports DEC Appeal on India’s COVID-19 Crisis | Ents & Arts News

EastEnders actor Himesh Patel has joined the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) call for help to help Indian communities ravaged by the coronavirus. Since the appeal was launched, more than £ 5million has been raised to help areas most affected by the virus. in the countryside. Patel, who is currently filming in Canada, filmed an appeal for CED urging the public to donate to the fund amid the hundreds of thousands of people who contract each day. COVID-19[female[femininein India. Picture:

Himesh Patel appeals for help for India as COVID-19 situation worsens

In the video Patel says: “Like so many people both in the UK and around the world, I have been deeply saddened by the scenes in India where people cannot get the care they so desperately need. that they are fighting the coronavirus. “Family and friends with relatives across the country have told me that the reality is as bad, if not worse, than what we have seen on our screens. “But what also struck me was the outpouring of solidarity, not only from the British Indian community but also from people across the UK as the total horror unfolds. unfolds about what this pandemic looks like when it gets out of hand and a healthcare system is unable to cope. “So many people have suffered in the UK and still have a lot to give, rallying to help others as they face their darkest hours. “This is why I joined the Disaster Emergency Committee in appealing for donations so that DEC member charities, including the British Red Cross, CARE International and Save the Children, can continue to support swiftly step up their efforts by providing medical supplies and treatment facilities. and any other assistance urgently needed by India’s most vulnerable communities. “ India is currently experiencing record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, with more than 4,000 people alone die with the virus wednesday. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





India: doctors accused of “ alarmism ”

To date, more than 250,000 people in India have died from COVID-19. DEC CEO Saleh Saeed said: “We are extremely grateful for the £ 5million so generously donated by the UK public, businesses and foundations in just two weeks, which means DEC charities can reach people who are desperate for help in India. “However, we know this disaster is far from over – the poorest and most marginalized communities have been hit hardest, with potentially catastrophic consequences in the weeks to come. “So I am extremely grateful for Himesh’s support in helping us continue to stress the urgency of the situation in India. Please continue to give as generously as you can.”

