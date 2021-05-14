Photos: The Hollywood Bowl is back. What it looks like behind the scenes



Los Angeles Philharmonic director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday for the first time in 18 months since the COVID-19 shutdown. The Bowl will open its doors to frontline and essential workers who will be able to enjoy a slice of live music, possibly for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This week, Dudamel and the LA Phil met to rehearse the show. We sent our photographer Al Seib to capture the awakening moments of a sleeping place in the midst of a new normal. Here is what it looked like: Dudamel runs the LA Phil as the Hollywood Bowl wakes up after 18 months of hibernation. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Stephen Bagini, librarian of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, backstage before rehearsals. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Musicians Gregory Roosa, left to right, Amy Jo Rhine and Marion Kuszyk prepare instruments and tour the orchestra lounge, which is now a large outdoor tent. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Dudamel is leading the rehearsal at the Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) An intense Dudamel drives the repetition. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Ingrid Chun, second violin, plays during the rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Dudamel conducts the LA Phil during rehearsals. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) The instruments wait on tables spaced out in the tent that now serves as the orchestra lounge at the Hollywood Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Dudamel leads rehearsals as the Hollywood Bowl comes to life. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Bing Wang, Associate Principal Violin, performs during the LA Phils rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Evan Kuhlmann prepares reeds for his bassoon. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Lyndon Johnston Taylor, Second Principal Violin, from left; Teng Li, principal viola; and John Hayhurst, viola, leave the stage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Dudamel conducts during the rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) The team prepares the Hollywood Bowl stage for the morning rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) Dudamel and the LA Phil Return to the Bowl Dated: May 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Door time: 6:30 p.m. The event is free and by invitation only

For essential and frontline workers More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times photography team

