Entertainment
Russian actor wants to beat Tom Cruise in Hollywood space race
A Russian film crew could beat Tom Cruise to direct the first feature film in space.
Cruise is to be sent to the International Space Station with Director Doug Liman (who worked with Cruise on Edge of tomorrow) in October 2021 to make a film, the plot details of which have been kept under wraps. Although it has been revealed that NASA and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are supporting the project.
Now, it looks like Russia has joined Cruise’s new Hollywood space race after it was announced that it will send an actor and director to the ISS on October 5. Yulia Peresild, a popular Russian television and film actress, will star in the film, and Klim Shipenko will direct. It’s unclear whether the American duo or their Russian counterparts will arrive first.
Russian news agency RIA, reported by the BBC, said the drama had the working title Challenge. It will tell the story of the mission of a female surgeon to perform an operation on a cosmonaut too ill to return to Earth.
In November 2020, Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed that it was looking for a movie star with no previous acting experience required to lead the project. Both Peresild and Shipenko were selected after a medical and creative screening process. Their training for the film will include centrifugation and vibration tests and flights on a zero gravity plane.
Cruise finalized its space project in September 2020. Space Shuttle Almanac confirmed on Twitter that the Axiom Space Station, piloted by Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, will go on a tourist mission in October 2021 with Cruise and Liman on board.
So it is confirmed that @OrderMLA steal it @Axiom_Space @SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with director @DougLiman And Tom Cruise. One seat remains to be filled. They are due to be launched in October 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz
– Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020
Cruise will then appear in Top Gun: Maverick, which will be released in the UK on November 19.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]