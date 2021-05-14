Russian actor wants to beat Tom Cruise in Hollywood space race

A Russian film crew could beat Tom Cruise to direct the first feature film in space.

Cruise is to be sent to the International Space Station with Director Doug Liman (who worked with Cruise on Edge of tomorrow) in October 2021 to make a film, the plot details of which have been kept under wraps. Although it has been revealed that NASA and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are supporting the project.

Now, it looks like Russia has joined Cruise’s new Hollywood space race after it was announced that it will send an actor and director to the ISS on October 5. Yulia Peresild, a popular Russian television and film actress, will star in the film, and Klim Shipenko will direct. It’s unclear whether the American duo or their Russian counterparts will arrive first.

Russian news agency RIA, reported by the BBC, said the drama had the working title Challenge. It will tell the story of the mission of a female surgeon to perform an operation on a cosmonaut too ill to return to Earth.

In November 2020, Russian space agency Roscosmos confirmed that it was looking for a movie star with no previous acting experience required to lead the project. Both Peresild and Shipenko were selected after a medical and creative screening process. Their training for the film will include centrifugation and vibration tests and flights on a zero gravity plane.

Cruise finalized its space project in September 2020. Space Shuttle Almanac confirmed on Twitter that the Axiom Space Station, piloted by Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria, will go on a tourist mission in October 2021 with Cruise and Liman on board.

One seat remains to be filled. They are due to be launched in October 2021.

Cruise will then appear in Top Gun: Maverick, which will be released in the UK on November 19.