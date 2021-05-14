Molly Lewis: the professional whistler on everyone’s lips in Hollywood | Music





SItting near Hollywood veteran Harry Dean Stanton’s deathbed, professional whistler Molly Lewis delivered her most poignant performance to date. The Australian-born musician has whistled other versions of Danny Boy and Just a Closer Walk from Thee, the gospel ballad that Stanton sings in Cool Hand Luke in 1967. He kissed my hand, it was such a beautiful moment, Lewis recalls of his intimate performance from 2017. I had never really met Harry Dean properly, but we all had these friends in common, and so many beautiful cosmic things happened because of him. It was not his first contact with greatness. In 2016, Lewis received an Instagram message from Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who asked Lewis to perform with her at a show celebrating the music and life of the actor in Paris, Texas, where she would share a scene with Father John Misty and Stanton himself. That same evening, Lewis met actor John C Reilly, who professed his love for Lewiss’ lyrical whistle and invited her to join his weekly roller skating club. When Lewis was directing the fantastic video for her debut single Oceanic Feeling earlier this year, she knew Reilly would be the perfect guest star. I asked him if he was interested in playing the saxophone solo and he was very dejected, says Lewis of Reillys with a camp cameo brilliantly. He even brought his own handmade king costume. With a childhood split between Los Angeles and rural Australia, Lewis was introduced to the wonderful world of whistling through the 2005 documentary Pucker Up, which dives deep into Louisburg’s extremely niche international whistling competition. In 2012, she attended the event herself, whistling in front of a crowd for the very first time. But it wasn’t until the death of most prominent spaghetti western whistler Alessandro Alessandroni that Lewis got her career off to a good start, hosting a tribute party where she performed the work of Ennio Morricones’ favorite collaborator. After that, Lewis would perform classic whistles at her regular Cafe Molly parties across Los Angeles, but over the past few years, she decided it was time to write some original songs. It’s this collection that forms the intoxicating retro EP The Forgotten Edge, released on indie label Jagjaguwar in July. Named after the mysterious black-ish neighborhood of LA where Lewis lives, his six tracks are reminiscent of the South Pacific lounge style of exotic late 1950s music: tiki bars, cigarette smoke, and a vague suggestion of swing. I wanted each song to be the soundtrack to a scene from a different movie, explains Lewis. Romantic moments at the beach, then there’s some downtown driving past the city lights in a convertible. Were sure Harry Dean would approve.

