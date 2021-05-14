Alice Cooper calls Johnny Depp “the most harmless human being”; Defends actor against Amber Heard abuse allegations

Johnny Depp’s friend Alice Cooper has defended the actor against allegations of abuse by calling him the nicest person he has ever met in his life.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial over the latter’s abuse allegations has been in the headlines for some time now. After losing the libel lawsuit Depp brought action against a British tabloid for calling him a ‘wife beater’, the actor has now found the support of a friend who recently defended him in a interview. Alice Cooper recently spoke to Page Six where he discussed Depp’s personality and said his friend was the nicest person he had met.

Dissing Heard’s claims about her abusive ex-husband, Cooper spoke to the portal saying, “Johnny is one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life.” Alice further reacted to claims that Depp engaged in domestic violence and said, “He’s the most harmless human being I’ve ever met, so I don’t buy all the other stories out because I know him and everyone who knows him knows. “

While Cooper maintained that he had not spoken to Depp in the midst of his legal battle, he said he had received emails from the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Depp and Heard, married only a year, quickly filed for divorce and the Aquaman star even filed a restraining order against Depp, alleging physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. While Depp lost the UK libel case, the duo are still awaiting their next hearing in the $ 50 million libel lawsuit Depp has brought against Heard in Virginia state court.

