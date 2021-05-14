UCLA Hollywood 2020 Diversity Report Shows Growing Trend in Cinema Diversity

While 2020 was an unusual year for Hollywood, it was also a year of increasing diversity in cinema.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry the film distribution model has been completely changed, as many scheduled theatrical releases moved to streaming platforms rather. As a result, researchers at UCLA Hollywood’s Annual Diversity Report – which is conducted by UCLA faculty and students – have had to change the way they typically collect their data, said Ana-Christina Ramón, co-author and director of research and civic engagement in the Division of Social Sciences at UCLA.

“For the (2020) report, when we specifically watch the movie, we did something different because we included the movies on the streaming services, ”said Ramón. “It broadened our typical universe.”

[Related: Grad student’s thesis project explores hardships, liberation in short dance films]

Ramón said that although they have added more collection methods to their data, the researchers focused on the same analytical metrics as previous reports, including racial and gender identities, which are often the most reliable. Report co-author and dean of social science Darnell Hunt said the categories the team focused on are not only important cinematic aspects, but they have a particular impact on evolution. diversity in the industry.

The data show Hollywood’s progress on inclusion, as actors of color accounted for 39.7% of the leading roles in the best films 2020, an increase of 12.1% from 2019. Samantha Tecson, graduate student in UCLA Film and Media Studies Program, said recognizes and celebrates the incremental changes that have been made over the years, but emphasizes that there is still much to be done in the quest for greater diversity in Hollywood.

“I would have liked to see these (numbers) closer to 50/50 or a perfect Camembert. … But it’s going to be mostly white, and it’s been like that for years, in which these other bands (were) much lower if not nonexistent on these charts, ”Tecson said. “It has changed, but not a lot, and that’s the saddest part of it all.”

In the same way After inclusion of actors of color, Actresses also played more leading roles in 2020, accounting for 47.8% of the category. The report notes that this increase in staff for actors of color and actresses give audiences more diverse avenues to connect with. Esha De, English teacher at UCLA specializing in cinema created by predominantly Muslim women Southeast Asia, said increased diversity of visual images becomes more important as these influential mediums continue to dominate everyday life.

“Discriminatory perspectives are very interactive and somehow depend on how images of people (and) places shape our perception,” De said. “So the shaping of perceptions through images becomes even more so. important. “

2020 also brought a majority-minority increase films, in which more than half of the cast is part of a minority group. Together, minority groups have 42% of total roles, although they represent 40.3% of the population in the United States – the first time people of color have moved beyond proportional representation in all movie roles. Growing up biracial, Tecson said she never felt represented on screen, so she enjoys the fight for more inclusiveness.

“At the end of the day, everything is intersectional – we all have very similar pain under the same system and we all want to be seen, ”Tecson said. “We have to be seen because we are people. We are there,… but we are invisible. “

[Related: Artists at Play hosts free virtual plays showcasing Asian American resilience]

While there have been great improvements in the diversity of cast and lead cast this year, people of color and women are still under-represented when it comes to direction. In 2020, 25.4% of the directors of the best films were part of a minority group, an increase of 11% compared to 2019. The percentage of directors of the best films as well increases from 15.1% in 2019 to 20.5% in 2020.

While it is important that women and people of color continuing to be included in front of and behind the camera, Hunt said it’s critical to also have diversity in the boardrooms where decisions are made.

“The big question mark now is what (executives) are going to do about it, how are they going to get more diverse products,” Hunt said. “We need more (diverse) people around the table, more voices in the room making decisions about what to do, how big the budget (and) who is going to run it.”

Ramón said that she believes Hollywood is at a crossroads where industry officials can see that it is prudent to invest in diversity, but the future is not yet clear. The report shows these frames – who are often white men – that the public prefers diverse content. Of the few films released in theaters, those with castings between 41% and 50% minority actors had the highest median box office sales, and for films released via streaming platforms, ratings and ratings. social media interactions highest for those whose casts consist of 21% to 30% minority players.

With Hollywood’s annual Diversity Report, Hunt said researchers hope to show the importance and commercialization of various films to industry executives, ideally giving them reasons to be more inclusive in their processes. decision making.

“I am very hopeful… that the demonstrated demand for these various films… gives Hollywood a glimpse of what is possible.”, “ Hunt said. “Various films can do well, and in fact, they are exactly what various audiences want today. Hopefully (this) will get Hollywood to think a little more deeply about how they do business so that the future looks more like this year.